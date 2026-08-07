Red Shahan Releases New Album HARD LAND

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Red Shahan has released his fifth studio album, HARD LAND, an 11-track collection produced by Josh Serrato at 7 Pillars Studio in Cisco, Texas. The independently released record draws on the ranch land Shahan calls home, and includes eight songs written solely by Shahan along with contributions from longtime collaborators Brandon Adams and Heath Tolleson.

Produced by Josh Serrato at 7 Pillars Studio in Cisco, TX, Hard Land marks the latest chapter in Shahan's longstanding creative relationship with Academy Award-nominated writer, producer, director, and actor Taylor Sheridan. The pair co-wrote 'Ghosts of the Panhandle Wind,' the album's focus track, while 'Cotton Fire' was featured in Season 2 of Paramount's hit series 'Landman,' marking the third Sheridan-produced series to feature Shahan's music.

Shahan's previously released singles from the album have already begun making waves, earning recognition from some of the genre's leading outlets. 'High Side' was featured on Cowboys & Indians' Noteworthy Playlist, while 'Can't See Heaven' and 'Welcome To Country Hell' were each named among Whiskey Riff's top country songs of August and July.

The record which includes eight solo writes from Shahan also features contributions from longtime friends and collaborators Brandon Adams and Heath Tolleson, expanding the deeply personal world Shahan creates across Hard Land while paying homage to the blue-collar Americans who, like him, grew up the same way.

Of the album, Shahan shared 'Here it is, record number 5. It's rewarding to know where I firmly stand as a songwriter in this ever changing weird world and at this point in my career, it's even more gratifying to share the stories and experiences of rural America to the best of my abilities. I think I'll stay here a while.'

Hard Land Tracklist

1. Welcome To Country Hell (Red Shahan)

2. Runaway (Red Shahan)

3. Can't See Heaven (Brandon Adams, Heath Tolleson)

4. 14 Miles From Home (Red Shahan)

5. High Side (Red Shahan)

6. If We Go Down This Way (Red Shahan)

7. Hard Land (Brandon Adams)

8. Ghosts of the Panhandle Wind (Red Shahan, Taylor Sheridan)

9. Friends (Red Shahan)

10. No More Jokes (Red Shahan)

11. Cotton Fire (Red Shahan)

Across five albums, Shahan has built a catalog rooted in rugged individualism and plain-spoken honesty, earning a devoted following and establishing himself as one of Texas' most distinctive voices. Through his writing, he pays homage to his family and fans alike, proudly giving a voice to the ranchers, farmers, and hardworking Americans who see themselves in his songs and in his shows. He has toured extensively nationwide, including support dates with Colter Wall, bringing his singular blend of outlaw country, rock, and Americana to stages across the country.

Shahan's music pairs gritty guitars with hard-earned storytelling, while his unmistakable voice brings weight to songs about struggle, redemption, love, loss, and the people caught somewhere between hope and hard times. Whether fronting a full-band anthem or stripping things back to an intimate acoustic performance, Shahan delivers each song with the same energy and unfiltered authenticity. The result is music that feels lived-in and deeply human rough around the edges, rich with heart, and unmistakably his own.

Shahan's music has also found a natural home in the world of Taylor Sheridan, with two previously released songs, 'Waterbill' and 'Pipe Dream,' recently featured in episodes of 'Dutton Ranch.' He also recently announced his Welcome To Country Hell Tour, which kicks off next month with major stops in Nashville, Phoenix, Denver, and more.

Beyond the stage, Shahan is an entrepreneur and community builder, serving as co-founder of Caveman Music Festival alongside Parker Morrow and Brett McGraw. Now in its fifth year, the independently built festival returns over Labor Day weekend to Monument Lake Resort in Weston, Colorado, bringing together artists and fans while reflecting Shahan's commitment to championing fellow musicians, fostering community, and cultivating a thriving independent music scene.

For tickets and additional information on the Welcome To Country Hell Tour and Caveman Music Festival, visit www.redshahan.com/tour.

Welcome To Country Hell Tour Dates

09/04–09/06 - Caveman Music Festival (Weston, CO)

09/10 - Skinny Dennis (Nashville, TN)

09/11 - Proud Larry's (Oxford, MS)

09/12 - Eddie's Attic (Decatur, GA)

09/14 - The Burl (Lexington, KY)

09/16 - Revival Asheville (Asheville, NC)

09/17 - Kings (Raleigh, NC)

09/21 - Woodlawn Theatre (Birmingham, AL)

10/15 - Valley Bar (Phoenix, AZ)

10/16 - The Wayfarer (Costa Mesa, CA)

10/18 - The Starlet Room (Sacramento, CA)

10/20 - Tractor Tavern (Seattle, WA)

10/21 - Mississippi Studios (Portland, OR)

10/23 - Shrine Social Club (Boise, ID)

10/24 - The State Room (Salt Lake City, UT)

10/25 - Lost Lake Lounge (Denver, CO)

HARD LAND continues Shahan's creative partnership with Taylor Sheridan, with whom he co-wrote the focus track Ghosts of the Panhandle Wind. The album also includes Cotton Fire, which appeared in Season 2 of Paramount's Landman, marking the third Sheridan-produced series to feature Shahan's music. Singles from the record, including High Side, Can't See Heaven, and Welcome To Country Hell, had previously drawn recognition from outlets including Cowboys & Indians and Whiskey Riff.

Photo Credit: Tate Smith



Photo Credit: Tate Smith

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...