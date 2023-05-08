Danny Blu and Moris Blak Reveal Re-Imagining of Janet Jackson's Hit 'Rhythm Nation'

New York based, dark electro-pop artist DANNY BLU and Boston, MA based, violent industrial bass pioneer MORIS BLAK have teamed up to release their high energy cover of the 1989 JANET JACKSON hit single, "Rhythm Nation."

Featuring a blood pumping soundscape with glitchy synths and distorted vocals, the duo's intense cover is an enticing taste of their upcoming co-headline tour with special guests EVA X, as well as Mechanical Vein and NYXX on select dates!

The AMERICAN DREAM TOUR launches Saturday, May 13 at QXT's in Newark, NJ before moving through the East Coast and Midwest, crossing over to the Pacific Northwest to California and Texas, before winding down June 18th at Arlene's Grocery in New York, NY.

Tour Dates:

05/13 @ QXT's - Newark, NJ

05/14 @ The Middle East - Boston, MA

05/16 @ Stamps - Buffalo, NY

05/17 @ Black Forge Coffee House - Pittsburgh, PA

05/19 @ Small's - Detroit, MI

05/20 @ The Warehouse - Chicago, IL

05/21 @ The Crucible - Madison, WI

05/23 @ The HQ - Denver, CO

05/24 @ Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT (Local Support: Tony Berrow, Drag Artist)

05/25 @ The Shredder - Boise, ID (Local Support: Suzi Moon)

05/26 @ The Substation - Seattle, WA *

05/27 @ Coffin Club - Portland, OR *

05/28 @ The Big Dipper - Spokane, WA *

05/30 @ DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA *

06/01 @ Kensington Club - San Diego, CA *

06/03 @ TBA

06/04 @ Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ

06/06 @ TBA

06/10 @ Elysium - Austin, TX

06/11 @ TBA

06/14 @ The Cobra - Nashville, TN

06/16 @ Fallout - Richmond, VA ^

06/17 @ Bar XII - Wilmington, DE ^

06/18 @ Arlene's Grocery - New York, NY ^

* Mechanical Vein

^ NYXX

Danny Blu is a queer dark electro-pop act based in New York City. An electrifying, hybrid powerhouse, he bridges the sounds of industrial and pop through "infectious hooks" and serves up an expansive pop exhibition of fashion, video, and art.

Dubbed as an industrial-pop idol, Danny Blu began his journey as a solo act delivering shock-rock performances throughout queer nightlife.

Featured on Alternative Press, Billboard, HBO, The Huffington Post, and NewNowNext; Danny Blu began his journey in 2010 as a solo act with shock-rock performances in queer nightlife leading to the formation of Echo Black. After several North American tours, Blu returned to his roots with a new "intense darkpop sound" in the Billboard Pride debut of 'Bubble'.

With the success of The Pale Horse EP and its companion, PANDEMONIUM, Blu returned to the studio enlisting the talents of producers Walter Kazmier & MORIS BLAK . The sophomore EP, MOLOTOV, features the likes of Aesthetic Perfection and Snowblood and was released on SHVDOW Records in Fall 2022.