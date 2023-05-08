Danny Blu and Moris Blak Reveal Re-Imagining of Janet Jackson's Hit 'Rhythm Nation'

The AMERICAN DREAM TOUR launches Saturday, May 13 at QXT’s in Newark, NJ.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

New York based, dark electro-pop artist DANNY BLU and Boston, MA based, violent industrial bass pioneer MORIS BLAK have teamed up to release their high energy cover of the 1989 JANET JACKSON hit single, "Rhythm Nation."

Featuring a blood pumping soundscape with glitchy synths and distorted vocals, the duo's intense cover is an enticing taste of their upcoming co-headline tour with special guests EVA X, as well as Mechanical Vein and NYXX on select dates!

The AMERICAN DREAM TOUR launches Saturday, May 13 at QXT's in Newark, NJ before moving through the East Coast and Midwest, crossing over to the Pacific Northwest to California and Texas, before winding down June 18th at Arlene's Grocery in New York, NY.

Tour Dates:

05/13 @ QXT's - Newark, NJ
05/14 @ The Middle East - Boston, MA
05/16 @ Stamps - Buffalo, NY
05/17 @ Black Forge Coffee House - Pittsburgh, PA
05/19 @ Small's - Detroit, MI
05/20 @ The Warehouse - Chicago, IL
05/21 @ The Crucible - Madison, WI
05/23 @ The HQ - Denver, CO
05/24 @ Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT (Local Support: Tony Berrow, Drag Artist)
05/25 @ The Shredder - Boise, ID (Local Support: Suzi Moon)
05/26 @ The Substation - Seattle, WA *
05/27 @ Coffin Club - Portland, OR *
05/28 @ The Big Dipper - Spokane, WA *
05/30 @ DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA *
06/01 @ Kensington Club - San Diego, CA *
06/03 @ TBA
06/04 @ Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ
06/06 @ TBA
06/10 @ Elysium - Austin, TX
06/11 @ TBA
06/14 @ The Cobra - Nashville, TN
06/16 @ Fallout - Richmond, VA ^
06/17 @ Bar XII - Wilmington, DE ^
06/18 @ Arlene's Grocery - New York, NY ^

* Mechanical Vein
^ NYXX

Danny Blu is a queer dark electro-pop act based in New York City. An electrifying, hybrid powerhouse, he bridges the sounds of industrial and pop through "infectious hooks" and serves up an expansive pop exhibition of fashion, video, and art.

Dubbed as an industrial-pop idol, Danny Blu began his journey as a solo act delivering shock-rock performances throughout queer nightlife.

Featured on Alternative Press, Billboard, HBO, The Huffington Post, and NewNowNext; Danny Blu began his journey in 2010 as a solo act with shock-rock performances in queer nightlife leading to the formation of Echo Black. After several North American tours, Blu returned to his roots with a new "intense darkpop sound" in the Billboard Pride debut of 'Bubble'.

With the success of The Pale Horse EP and its companion, PANDEMONIUM, Blu returned to the studio enlisting the talents of producers Walter Kazmier & MORIS BLAK . The sophomore EP, MOLOTOV, features the likes of Aesthetic Perfection and Snowblood and was released on SHVDOW Records in Fall 2022.



RELATED STORIES - Music

The Connells Release New Live Album Set The Stage Photo
The Connells Release New Live Album 'Set The Stage'

Their 1987 Mitch Easter-produced album Boylan Heights established them as college-radio favorites, and they went on to work with producers including Gary Smith (Pixies, Billy Bragg), Hugh Jones (Echo & the Bunnymen, Modern English) and Lou Giordano (Goo Goo Dolls, Bob Mould) on subsequent albums.

Video: Alicia Keys Unveils QUEEN CHARLOTTE Music Video for Netflix Photo
Video: Alicia Keys Unveils QUEEN CHARLOTTE Music Video for Netflix

The video, which features South Africa’s first Black female conductor, Ofentse Pitse, as well as artists RIMON from The Netherlands, Amel Bent from France, Alicia Awa from Germany, Cherrie from Sweden and Delara from Norway, was directed by Diane Martel, who also directed the original. You can view the full music video now!

Alt-Dance Trio Haiku Hands Share Nunchucka Photo
Alt-Dance Trio Haiku Hands Share 'Nunchucka'

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) return with the confidence-boosting party heater “Nunchucka,” available now via Spinning Top Records (an offshoot of the management company behind Tame Impala), ahead of a string of US tour dates starting in June.

Sirona Releases New Single Feel High Photo
Sirona Releases New Single 'Feel High'

Individually, the duo has managed to amass more than 10 million streams with consistent radio support for their respective releases. Naturally, combining their passion and skill since 2018 has proven fruitful as they launch their project with their debut release, collaborating with chart topper and global star Chuckie.


From This Author - Michael Major

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & More
British Band Take That Return With Brand New Rework of UK No. 1 Hit 'Greatest Day' by Robin Schulz and Featuring Calum ScottBritish Band Take That Return With Brand New Rework of UK No. 1 Hit 'Greatest Day' by Robin Schulz and Featuring Calum Scott
The Smashing Pumpkins Release Final Act of Trilogy Album 'Atum'The Smashing Pumpkins Release Final Act of Trilogy Album 'Atum'
Tove Lo Releases 'Dirt Femme (Stripped)'Tove Lo Releases 'Dirt Femme (Stripped)'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO