Danielia Cotton Releases New Single 'So Afraid of Losing You Again'

Multi-hyphenate Americana/Soul/Rock artist Danielia Cotton now delves into country music as she shares her new single “So Afraid Of Losing You Again,” from her upcoming EP, Charley’s Pride: A Tribute to Black Country Music. The EP is set for release on August 29th under Cottontown LLC with Symphonic distribution aside from her latest single “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” (produced by both Cotton and Marc Copely), the album is produced, engineered, and mixed by Copely at Casa Copely Recording.

“So Afraid Of Losing You Again” highlights Cotton’s soul-stirring voice, praised by The New York Times as “soulful enough to fill a revival tent.” In her rendition, Cotton captures the deep emotions of fear and love that defined the original, delivering a powerful and memorable performance.

Cotton comments, “This song rocks me to my core, it feels like it’s harder and harder to find ballads of this caliber. That’s a testament to the beautiful writing. I hope I do it justice.”

“So Afraid Of Losing You Again” is the third single from Charley’s Pride: A Tribute to Black Country Music. The previously released singles, a gentle rendition of “Roll On Mississippi” and a raw, soulful take on Pride’s biggest hit “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’,” both made their mark in the Top 100 on the Americana charts, with the latter peaking at #6 on CDX Triple A Radio's ‘Surging & Emerging’ Chart. Cotton recently performed these songs during a powerful set on WMOT’s Finally Friday show in Nashville, TN.

Charley’s Pride: A Tribute to Black Country Music is a heartfelt homage to Pride’s legacy and that of Black artists in the genre. Throughout the record, Cotton is joined by an all-star cast of musicians featuring production by Cotton herself and GRAMMY®-nominee Marc Copely (Buddy Miller), along with Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors), Andy Hess (Gov’t Mule, Black Crowes), and Brian Mitchell (Bob Dylan, BB King, Dolly Parton). Cotton considers this new body of work a tribute not just to one of her musical idols but also to her family, especially her grandparents. Growing up in the small farming town of Hopewell, New Jersey, Cotton recalls her grandfather secretly keeping a Charley Pride album under his bed, as it was uncommon for a Black man to openly enjoy country music at the time. A recent conversation with her 103-year-old grandmother revealed that the album originally belonged to her, highlighting the personal significance of Pride's music in their family. Inspired by Pride’s groundbreaking achievements, Cotton revisited and re-recorded some of his classics with a contemporary twist.

As she continues to build up anticipation for her upcoming EP, Cotton will partake in several live shows in New York and Pennsylvania around the upcoming release. Praised by Boston Herald, as “…an honest-to-God voice with real power, conviction, emotion and soul,” her shows are one-of-a-kind. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://danieliacotton.com/

Danielia Cotton Upcoming Live Shows

August 4 - Hamptons, NY - Stephen’s Talkhouse

August 9 - Marlboro, NY - The Falcon

August 11 - Bethlehem, PA - Godfrey Music Fest

August 15 - New York, NY - Carroll Place

September 5 - New York, NY - Berlin

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

