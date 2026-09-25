Daniele Luppi and Orion Sun Release New Single "Anxiety" From WILMA

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Daniele Luppi has released his new single, 'Anxiety' featuring Orion Sun, from the Italian composer's upcoming album Wilma (out October 9 via Verve/slowplay).

A sparse yet sweeping epic clocking in under two minutes, 'Anxiety' suspends Orion Sun's honeyed vocals above a lush orchestral arrangement while laying bare lyrics filled with hope and despair.

Luppi reflects, 'Orion Sun has this delicate, deeply intimate quality that carries a kind of earthy warmth. To me, it feels like she's inviting you into her heart and soul, revealing her true self through only the thinnest veil of artistry.'

'Anxiety' ft. Orion Sun, the second advance offering from Wilma, is preceded by 'To Some Degree' ft. Michael Kiwanuka, described by Consequence as 'Dramatic and with a strong tone, the track really does sound like it was ripped right out of an old flick. More than that, it's a damn fine tune.'

Wilma is a golden-hued collection featuring vocal contributions from the Mercury Prize-winning Michael Kiwanuka and critics' darling Orion Sun. Enrobed in a warm analog production and embellished by Luppi's contemporary instrumentation, subtle effects and blending, Wilma combines timeless arrangements with modern flourishes, ultimately creating a transportive cinematic soundscape.

Wilma will be released on October 9 via Verve/slowplay and is available for pre-order now at https://danieleluppi.lnk.to/Wilma.

About Daniele Luppi

Daniele Luppi's approach to composition and sound is singular and distinctive, blurring the lines between genre and time while crafting music that sounds authentic and otherworldly all at once - like an intricate dream you can't shake long after you wake up. The Los Angeles-based musician is well known for his trilogy of releases that encapsulate the stylistic breadth and history of Italian music and culture as a whole: 2004's An Italian Story drawing from the chic lounge-pop of the 1960s and '70s, his 2011 follow-up Rome, which dove deep into the lush opulence of Spaghetti Western film, and 2017's Milano, a reflection of the punky underground energy of Milan in the 1980s.

In addition to Emmy-nominated work as a composer for both film and TV (the award-winning Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Magic City, Marco Polo and more), Luppi has also worked extensively with musical luminaries like Jack White, Danger Mouse, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs front woman Karen O, Parquet Courts frontman Andrew Savage, and most recently, Cigarettes After Sex mastermind Greg Gonzalez on 2022's Charm of Pleasure EP.

About Orion Sun

Orion Sun has quickly cemented herself as one of music's essential and most groundbreaking artists who continues to expand the boundaries of what contemporary R&B sounds and feels like today. The Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and producer has cultivated a devoted global audience through a body of work that refuses easy categorization and has amassed over 625 million streams globally to date. A luminous self-taught producer and songwriter, her work draws inspiration from the greats that shaped her artistry such as Billie Holiday, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, John P. Kee Fred Hammond, Lauryn Hill, and others that remain central to her art. Orion's breakout album Hold Space For Me surpassed 80 million global streams and earned acclaim from NPR, BBC, Pitchfork, Billboard, The FADER, i-D, NYLON, Hypebeast, and Stereogum, while earning Orion Sun two 2021 Libera Award nominations for Breakthrough Artist/Release and Best R&B Record. Her catalog continues to grow, with 'Mirage' surpassing 170M Spotify streams, 'dirty dancer' approaching 80M, and 'Antidote' surpassing 70M. It was followed up with her 2022 Getaway EP that featured production from Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend, HAIM), Nascent (SZA, Brent Faiyaz), and Rodaidh McDonald (Adele, Kanye West, Sampha, The xx), and its single 'dirty dancer' was selected as Zane Lowe's World Record. Orion's latest body of work, the 2024 self-titled album Orion, arrived to large critical acclaim lauded by NPR, The FADER, Nylon, VIBE, PAPER Magazine, HYPEBEAST and more. Orion introduced a collection of songs that are intimate, introspective, and unmistakably her own.

Tracklist

Blame Games ft. Michael Kiwanuka

Thoughts & Words ft. Orion Sun

Reverie #1

Fallin' Dreams ft. Michael Kiwanuka

So Low ft. Orion Sun

Reverie #2

To Some Degree ft. Michael Kiwanuka

Anxiety ft. Orion Sun

Reverie #3

You Could Be The Sun, I Could Be The Moon ft. Orion Sun, Michael Kiwanuka

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