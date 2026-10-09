Daniele Luppi Releases WILMA Album Featuring Michael Kiwanuka & Orion Sun

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Composer Daniele Luppi's new album featuring Michael Kiwanuka and Orion Sun, WILMA, is out now. The album is available digitally worldwide via Verve/slowplay here. The vinyl arrives on November 13th and is available for pre-order here.

The album features 'You Could Be The Sun, I Could Be The Moon,' an inviting new song with both Michael Kiwanuka and Orion Sun trading deeply introspective and hopeful lyrics. WILMA's grand finale, 'You Could Be The Sun, I Could Be The Moon,' closes the album in alluring fashion, with Kiwanuka and Orion Sun's tender soulful vocals floating above the warmth of a sublime orchestral arrangement.

Daniele reflects on the song, 'In my mind, the entire album slowly moves toward this song. It's the culmination of both characters' reflection, private wonderings, and unanswered questions finally becoming united. At first, it was entirely Michael's song. But because I had such generous space to work with—the song runs for over five minutes—I suggested that Tiffany share the vocal duties, with subtle lyrical changes to clearly make it her point of view, intentionally different from Michael's. The further the song progresses, the closer they become. That's why I imagined them finally harmonizing at the very end, before everything closes with super-intimate, no-studio-effects, bare-naked vocals. It's like waking up from a dream. That's how I always wanted the album to end.'

WILMA is a golden-hued collection featuring vocal contributions from the Mercury Prize-winning Michael Kiwanuka and critics' darling Orion Sun. Enrobed in a warm analog production and embellished by Luppi's contemporary instrumentation, subtle effects and blending, WILMA combines timeless arrangements with modern flourishes, ultimately creating a transportive cinematic soundscape.

Tracklist

Blame Games ft. Michael Kiwanuka

Thoughts & Words ft. Orion Sun

Reverie #1

Fallin' Dreams ft. Michael Kiwanuka

So Low ft. Orion Sun

Reverie #2

To Some Degree ft. Michael Kiwanuka

Anxiety ft. Orion Sun

Reverie #3

You Could Be The Sun, I Could Be The Moon ft. Orion Sun, Michael Kiwanuka

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