Daniel Caesar Shares New Music Video For 'Cyanide Remix'

Upholding a visual legacy as vital as his music, GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and artist, Daniel Caesar reveals the anticipated video for his "CYANIDE REMIX" [feat. KOFFEE] today.

The clip unfolds with the scope and style of a short film. Shot on location in Jamaica, Daniel and Koffee attend a horse race and soak up the culture and the community. Cutting together action vignettes of horses in full sprint, it reflects the ebb and flow of the song in terms of the sonics, substance, and style.

It might just be his most moving global production yet.

"CYANIDE REMIX" garnered tastemaker praise right out of the gate last month. Hypebeast claimed, "The cut, which employs background vocals from Dancehall-influenced artist Kardinal Offishall, as well as sampling from Tommy James and the Shondell's 1970 hit 'Candy Maker,' remains tinged by reggae drums and atmospheric fills, making it a perfect entrée for Koffee to join in on."

The original "CYANIDE" remains a standout from Caesar's critically acclaimed new opus, CASE STUDY 01-available now.

Speaking of standouts from CASE STUDY 01, Caesar and multiplatinum artist, songwriter, and actress Brandy recently received a 2020 GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best R&B Performance" for their smash collaboration "LOVE AGAIN." This represents Caesar's fourth career nomination. It also marks Brandy's twelfth nod following her 1998 win. Tune in to the 62nd annual GRAMMY® Awards broadcasts from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020!

The powerhouse collab also continues to dominate urban airwaves recently hitting #1 at Urban AC for 2 weeks!

