Dancing On Lego Release 'Love Is Only Fun With You' Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



'Love Is Only Fun With You' arrives as the new single from the duo Dancing on Lego - slated for release on Monaberry. The pair, made up of the Swedes Robin Vadström and Oscar Virtanen are renowned for their songwriting and delivering both their own captivating vocal leads and as well as unique production style.

As expected we begin with the ever impressive and unique take on afro house with an outstanding vocal work, rare synth swells and a complex groove combining for what is set to be another stunning summer offering. It stands true as an intelligent and mature electronic offering from the talented duo.

"'LIOFWY' is a love bomb, a reminder of your love for your dance partner and the essence of house music. It is the perfect break for DJs, a mid-festival groove, or the ultimate closing anthem to ignite true love. Its unique lead sound sets it apart within the Afro-house community, making it a must-play for those craving unique dance experiences." - Dancing on Lego

'Love Is Only Fun With You' is out now on Monaberry.

Comments