Dance Gavin Dance Shares New Music Video For 'Strawberry's Wake'

Sacramento's own Dance Gavin Dance have unveiled the official music video for "Strawberry's Wake," the second single from their highly-anticipated ninth full-length studio album, Afterburner. The visual follows the five-piece as they board Swan Air for an epic journey in the "friendly" skies. Watch all the action unfold below!

The song will be available to stream on all DSPs this evening (9pm PT / 12am ET), and the link to pre-order the record can be found HERE.

Dance Gavin Dance have also exclusively partnered with True Tattoo in Los Angeles and Revolution Tattoo in Las Vegas to offer DGD-themed Friday the 13th tattoos tomorrow. The offer expires by end of day, and the full details for each shop can be found below.

True Tattoo - $30 per tattoo; begins at midnight and runs until midnight

Revolution Tattoo - $40 per tattoo; begins at 10am and runs until close

Afterburner will be released on Friday, April 24 via Rise Records. The LP was produced by the group's frequent collaborator, Kris Crummett, (Issues, Sleeping With Sirens, Mayday Parade) and Drew Fulk a.k.a. WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, Motionless in White, Bad Wolves). The album is a landmark mission statement that encompasses DGD energy past, present, and future. It's is a killer and dynamic demonstration of what the quintet does best, and is equal parts aggressive, melodic, and unrestrained.

In celebration of Afterburner, Dance Gavin Dance will be launching their massive North American headline tour tonight with a sold out show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The run continues tomorrow at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas and marks DGD playing in their biggest venues to date, with even more upcoming gigs selling out in major cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and more. This batch of shows also follows the band's entirely sold out North American headliner in 2019, where they sold over 90k tickets in one year alone. The remaining tickets for the current headline tour can be purchased HERE.

On Saturday, April 25, Dance Gavin Dance will return home to Sacramento for Swanfest, the one-day festival headlined and curated by the band at Papa Murphy's Park. Labelmates Crown The Empire and Issues, along with Animals As Leaders, Knocked Loose, Movements, Fall Of Troy, I See Stars, Veil Of Maya, Hail The Sun, Covet, Tillie, Royal Coda, Eidola, and Wolf & Bear will join DGD on this year's lineup. The first ever Swanfest took place last year at the City National Grove of Anaheim, CA, which proved to be a phenomenal sell-out success, a rare feat for a festival in its first year. "With last year's Swanfest selling out in Southern California, it only made sense for us to bring this year's show to our hometown in Sacramento. We are thrilled to have the chance to headline our biggest venue in the very city where it all began," says guitarist Will Swan. Tickets and VIP packages for Swanfest 2020 are on sale now HERE.

Afterburner Track Listing:

1. Prisoner

2. Lyrics Lie

3. Calentamiento Global

4. Three Wishes

5. One in a Million

6. Parody Catharsis

7. Strawberry's Wake

8. Born To Fail

9. Parallels

10. Night Sway

11. Say Hi

12. Nothing Shameful

13. Into The Sunset

Dance Gavin Dance 2020 Tour Dates:

3/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl [LOW TICKETS]

3/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee [SOLD OUT]

3/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre [VERY LOW TICKETS]

3/18 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center [VERY LOW TICKETS]

3/19 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory [LOW TICKETS]

3/20 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live [SOLD OUT]

3/21 - New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Festival

3/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion [LOW TICKETS]

3/24 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works [VERY LOW TICKETS]

3/26 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore @ Jackie Gleason Theater

3/27 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live [SOLD OUT]

3/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade [SOLD OUT]

3/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade [SOLD OUT]

3/31 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva [SOLD OUT]

4/02 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore [SOLD OUT]

4/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

4/04 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

4/05 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

4/07 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel [LOW TICKETS]

4/08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE [LOW TICKETS]

4/09 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room [VERY LOW TICKETS]

4/10 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

4/11 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant [VERY LOW TICKETS]

4/13 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre [LOW TICKETS]

4/14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater [LOW TICKETS]

4/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore [LOW TICKETS]

4/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

4/18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom [LOW TICKETS]

4/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

4/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo [SOLD OUT]

4/23 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom [VERY LOW TICKETS]

4/25 - Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy's Park (Swanfest)

5/10 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville *

5/14 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate at Tin Roof *

5/15 - Greensboro, SC @ Piedmont Hall *

5/16 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

5/17 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *

5/23 - Leeds, U.K. @ Slam Dunk Festival North

5/24 - Hatfield, U.K. @ Slam Dunk Festival South

5/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oz

5/26 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

5/28 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

5/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

* w/ Crown The Empire

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes





