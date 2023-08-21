Dan Sultan Releases Self-Titled Fifth Studio Album

Sultan also has tour dates listed through October.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Dan Sultan Releases Self-Titled Fifth Studio Album

Australian alternative musician Dan Sultan shares his fifth studio album, Dan Sultan via Liberation Records.

Following the album's release, Dan will support Vance Joy across the US and Canada (including performances at iconic venues Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Central Park and The Ryman). He'll then return to Australia for dates in September and October. See below for the full list of dates.

One of Australia’s most loved singer-songwriters, Sultan boasts numerous accolades to his name, including multiple ARIA Awards and NIMA Awards, Top 5 ARIA charting albums and an ARIA-certified Gold record in Blackbird.

Previous albums Aviary Takes (2019), Killer (2017), Blackbird (2014), Get Out While You Can (2009) and Homemade Biscuits (2006) have seen Sultan navigate the country a number of times playing headline shows to sold-out crowds, as well as supporting the likes of Bruce Springsteen, and as a guest on some of Australia’s biggest festivals, including Splendour in the Grass, Blues Festival and Falls Festival, to name a few.

Dan Sultan Tour Dates

For ticketing info head to: http://dansultan.com/

Sun Aug 27 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO | USA*

Wed Aug 30 | Central Park | New York, NY | USA*

Fri Sept 1 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN | USA*

Sat Sept 2 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN | USA*

Wed Sept 6 | The Drake Underground | Toronto, ON

Sat Sept 30 | Princess Theatre | Brisbane, QLD

Fri Oct 13 | City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW

Sat Oct 21 | Melbourne Recital Centre | Melbourne, VIC

(*Supporting Vance Joy)

Photo Credit: Clint Peloso



