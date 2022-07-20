Dan Mangan Shares 'Fire Escape'

2x JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter Dan Mangan is lighting up the summer with his ebullient new single, "Fire Escape," available today via Arts & Crafts Productions at all DSPs and streaming services.

Produced by Drew Brown (Radiohead, Beck, Charlotte Gainsbourg) and featuring an all-star backing combo comprised of Brown, Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Roger Waters), Jason Falkner (Air, Jenny Lewis, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds), and Susumu "Zongamin" Mukai (Floating Points, Vanishing Twin), "Fire Escape" is joined by an equally star-studded official music video, directed by filmmaker Lester Lyons-Hookham and co-starring actors Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul) and Allison Wright (The Americans, Snowpiercer), premiering today at YouTube.

"'Fire Escape' is about our unshakable longing to be seen, heard, and understood," says Mangan. "When everyone was isolated at home I became enamored with the idea of fire escapes becoming a gathering place, a way to connect with your neighbors. I love the idea that even in the very worst of circumstances or with limited resources, humans will find a way to feel unity."

"Fire Escape" heralds Mangan's eagerly awaited sixth studio album, due via Arts & Crafts later this year. This spring saw the premiere of Mangan's first original release since 2018, the emotionally charged "In Your Corner (for Scott Hutchison)." Dedicated to Frightened Rabbit's late and dearly missed songwriter, Scott Hutchison, "In Your Corner (for Scott Hutchison)" is joined by an official lyric video streaming now at YouTube.

2022 will also see Mangan returning to the road for a wide-ranging international live schedule, including Canadian dates through the summer. A major UK/EU tour begins November 9 at Dublin, Ireland's world famous Whelan's and then making stops in England, Scotland, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, and Belgium through early December. US dates will be announced soon. For updates, please visit here.

Dan Mangan is among the most compelling singer-songwriters of the modern era, a singular voice pushing the tradition forward while earning myriad honors and worldwide critical acclaim for a still-growing body of work marked by a singular wit and a respectful deference to the quagmire of existence.

Twice listed for Canada's prestigious Polaris Music Award, the Vancouver, BC-based artist has earned a passionate international following with five highly praised studio albums, including 2009's breakthrough Nice, Nice, Very Nice, 2011's JUNO Award-winning Oh Fortune, and 2020's Thief, a diverse collection of covers spanning songs by Robyn and Lauryn Hill to Neutral Milk Hotel and Elliott Smith that has amassed more than 10M worldwide streams thus far.

Along with countless tours of North America, Europe, and Australia - including sold out headline runs, top-billed festival performances, high profile TV appearances on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and treks alongside such like-minded artists as The Decemberists, Broken Social Scene, and Snow Patrol, to name but a few - Mangan has contributed music to a wide range of film and television projects, including 2017's Hector And The Search For Happiness and Netflix's Emmy Award-winning children's series, Hilda.

In addition, Mangan is the co-founder of Side Door, a community marketplace platform for the arts that seeks to democratize and decentralize the entertainment industry by allowing any space to be a performance venue.

Watch the new music video here:

DAN MANGAN ON TOUR 2022

JULY

22-24 - Guelph, ON - Hillside Festival

AUGUST

4 - Huntsville, ON - Algonquin Theatre

5 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons

6 - Niagara on the Lake, ON - Jackson Triggs

7 - Waterford, ON - Old Town Hall

19 - Coquitlam, BC - Kaleidoscope Arts Festival

NOVEMBER

9 - Dublin, IR - Whelan's

10 - Chester, UK - St. Mary's

11 - Manchester, UK - Low Four

13 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

15 - London, UK - Scala

16 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

17 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

18 - Groningen, NL - Lutherse Kerk

19 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

21 - Copenhagen, DK - Raahuset

22 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtspeicher

23 - Berlin, DE - Frannz

25 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur

27 - Prague, CZ - Le Royal

28 - Vienna, AT - B72

30 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

DECEMBER

1 - Nyon, CH - La Parenthèse

2 - Paris, FR - Pop Up Du Label

3 - Antwerp, BE - Rock Lobster

4 - Cologne, DE - Gebäude 9