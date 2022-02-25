Dallas Wayne Releases New Single 'I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)'

Country music singer/songwriter and SiriusXM's legendary personality Dallas Wayne sings of nonstop life as a musician with his latest single, "I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)" available today, released by BFD/Audium Nashville and distributed exclusively through The Orchard.

Dallas describes the exhausting yet riveting lifestyle of being on the road through his distinctive voice and driving beat of the tune. From Mississippi and Baton Rouge, to dive bars and long drives on the highway, the "honky-tonk star" never stays in one place for too long. "I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)" was premiered by SiriusXM and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

"I originally recorded I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back) several years ago after writing it with Robbie Fulks," shares Dallas. "It's always been a favorite 'child' of mine, and at times more real-life than not, and I'm excited for it to be the first single off my new album, 'Coldwater, Tennessee' which will be released on April 22. I hope you enjoy it!"

"I Hit The Road (And The Road Hit Back)" is just one of the exciting songs that are part of Dallas' upcoming album of all-original material, Coldwater, Tennessee, which will be available on Friday, April 22. Dallas Wayne can also be heard on-air as host of SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse, channel 59, and Outlaw Country, channel 60.

Listen to the new single here: