Dallas Moore Releases New Album TRYIN' TO BE A BLESSING
Outlaw country singer-songwriter Dallas Moore has released his new album Tryin' To Be A Blessing via Sol Records. Like Moore's last album, 2018's Mr. Honky Tonk, Tryin' To Be A Blessing was produced by Dean Miller, son of the legendary
Roger Miller and fellow country singer/songwriter. The album also features a guest appearance by Nashville Honky Tonk singer Tommy Ash on "Lovin' on Backstreets."
Fans of gutsy, traditional country and Americana have long flocked to Moore's transcendent performances (with his ace outfit, the Dallas Moore Band, he logs upwards of 300 shows per year), and embraced his last album Mr. Honky Tonk which was released to rave reviews. But his loyal audience might find his newest offering Tryin' to Be A Blessing something of a departure. While the album still brims with the kinds of hard-charging, whiskey-soaked anthems that have made Moore an award-winning, hell-raising modern legend, it's also the singer's most autobiographical record to date, the result of profound changes - both joyous and tragic - in his personal life.
"My wife Jenna Danielle Moore and I are now the proud parents of a baby girl, Victory Lee Moore," Moore says. "That's the really good side of everything. At the same time, both of my parents passed away in the last year. They were married 62 years and they died six weeks apart. So on this record, I'm paying tribute to all of them, my wife and daughter and my parents, and I'm talking about how I miss all of them while I'm out on the road. And, of course, I get into a few other characters I know and the lives they've led. It all fit together pretty well thematically."
That theme is especially evident on the track and video for "Everything But You," which as Billboard notes, details how "Moore spent most of last year on the road, playing 337 shows...With a wife and two-year old daughter at home, [he] struggles with being away on the reflective tune."
As a tribute to his parents, Dallas leads the album off with the "up-tempo, exuberant track," "Mama & Daddy" which Taste of Country exclaimed, "would be right at home in any barroom in the world, featuring a chugging drum track, shuffle pattern guitar rhythm tracks and punctuated by tasteful steel guitar runs."
Averaging over 300 shows a year, 2019 has proved no different as Dallas continues his never-ending tour with shows across the US. See full list of tour dates below.
Tryin' To Be A Blessing Tracklist:
1. Mama & Daddy
2. Della and the Dealer
3. Everything But You
4. Tryin' to Be a Blessing
5. I Love You Woman
6. You Saved Me from Me
7. All I Need
8. Lovin' on Back Streets
9. Lodi
