Dallas Moore Releases New Album TRYIN' TO BE A BLESSING

Outlaw country singer-songwriter Dallas Moore has released his new album Tryin' To Be A Blessing via Sol Records. Like Moore's last album, 2018's Mr. Honky Tonk, Tryin' To Be A Blessing was produced by Dean Miller, son of the legendary

Roger Miller and fellow country singer/songwriter. The album also features a guest appearance by Nashville Honky Tonk singer Tommy Ash on "Lovin' on Backstreets."

Fans of gutsy, traditional country and Americana have long flocked to Moore's transcendent performances (with his ace outfit, the Dallas Moore Band, he logs upwards of 300 shows per year), and embraced his last album Mr. Honky Tonk which was released to rave reviews. But his loyal audience might find his newest offering Tryin' to Be A Blessing something of a departure. While the album still brims with the kinds of hard-charging, whiskey-soaked anthems that have made Moore an award-winning, hell-raising modern legend, it's also the singer's most autobiographical record to date, the result of profound changes - both joyous and tragic - in his personal life.

"My wife Jenna Danielle Moore and I are now the proud parents of a baby girl, Victory Lee Moore," Moore says. "That's the really good side of everything. At the same time, both of my parents passed away in the last year. They were married 62 years and they died six weeks apart. So on this record, I'm paying tribute to all of them, my wife and daughter and my parents, and I'm talking about how I miss all of them while I'm out on the road. And, of course, I get into a few other characters I know and the lives they've led. It all fit together pretty well thematically."

That theme is especially evident on the track and video for "Everything But You," which as Billboard notes, details how "Moore spent most of last year on the road, playing 337 shows...With a wife and two-year old daughter at home, [he] struggles with being away on the reflective tune."

As a tribute to his parents, Dallas leads the album off with the "up-tempo, exuberant track," "Mama & Daddy" which Taste of Country exclaimed, "would be right at home in any barroom in the world, featuring a chugging drum track, shuffle pattern guitar rhythm tracks and punctuated by tasteful steel guitar runs."

Averaging over 300 shows a year, 2019 has proved no different as Dallas continues his never-ending tour with shows across the US. See full list of tour dates below.

Tryin' To Be A Blessing Tracklist:

1. Mama & Daddy

2. Della and the Dealer

3. Everything But You

4. Tryin' to Be a Blessing

5. I Love You Woman

6. You Saved Me from Me

7. All I Need

8. Lovin' on Back Streets

9. Lodi

Tour Dates:

Oct 4 - Conway, AR - Woolverton Mountain Music Festival

Oct 5 - Wilder, KY - Bobby Mackey's

Oct 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Phil's Lounge

Oct 11 - Richmond, IN - Firehouse Bbq And Blues

Oct 12 - Georgetown, IN - That's The Ticket

Oct 16 - Fredericksburg, TX - Crossroads Saloon and Steakhouse

Oct 17 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern

Oct 18 - Mesa, AZ - Roosters Country

Oct 19 - New River, AZ - Roadrunner Restaurant

Oct 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chopper John's

Oct 23 - Frazier Park, CA - Sue's Tavern

Oct 24 - Etna, CA - Etna Brewing Co.

Oct 25 - Elk Grove, CA - The Wrangler Bar

Oct 26 - Loch Lomond, CA - Loch Lomond Roadhouse

Oct 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Oct 28 - Huntington Beach, CA - Mother's Tavern

Oct 29 - Payson, AZ - Spur Bar

Oct 30 - Austin, TX - Little Longhorn Saloon

Oct 31 - Oyster Creek, TX - Bad S Icehouse

Nov 1 - Galveston, TX - Lone Star Rally

Nov 6 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Nov 7 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Nov 8 - Pensacola, FL - Flora-Bama

Nov 9 - Macon, GA - Back Porch Lounge

Nov 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Thirsty Beaver Saloon

Nov 13 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

Nov 14 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

Nov 16 - Landisburg, PA - Laurel Run Lodge

Nov 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Phil's Lounge

Nov 22 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

Nov 23 - Cincinnati, OH - MVP Sports Bar & Grille

Nov 24 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

Nov 27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Show On 42

Nov 29 - Vanceburg, KY - Riverbend Pub & Grill

Nov 30 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Dec 3 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall

Dec 4 - Houston, TX - Dan Electro's Guitar Bar

Dec 5 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

Dec 6 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley's Tavern

Dec 12 - Louisville, KY - Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Dec 13 - Verona, KY - Hammy's

Dec 19 - Hebron, KY - Hebron Grille

Dec 20 - Wapakoneta, OH - Rhythm & Brews

Dec 21 - Richmond, IN - Firehouse BBQ & Blues

Dec 27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Show On 42

Dec 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Checkered Flag Tavern

Dec 31 - Madison, IN - Loyal Order Of Moose

Jan 11 - Springfield, IL - Boondocks





Related Articles View More Music Stories