 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Dakota Caden Releases Debut Single COMMON DECENCY

The California-based artist will support Elizabeth Nichols on tour and perform an acoustic set in Venice Beach.

By:
Dakota Caden Releases Debut Single COMMON DECENCY

Singer-songwriter Dakota Caden turns the text she never sent into her debut single, 'Common Decency,' out today. Set against porch-swing guitar and a voice that carries just enough twang to place her closer to the country side of pop, the 20-year-old artist puts words to the frustration of asking for basic consideration with candid storytelling that captures the messy realities of growing up.

Written by Caden, Logan Maggio, Gabriella Scotto and Cole Miracle, and produced by Maggio, 'Common Decency' captures everything you wish you'd said in the moment. An official animated art track will accompany the release, followed by an acoustic video on September 30.

'I wrote 'Common Decency' like a letter, or in my case, a drafted text sitting in my Notes app that I'll probably never send (but hey, we've all been there, right?!),' shares Caden. 'This song is everything I wish I could've said to their faces, but never actually did. That's what music has always been for me: a place to say the things I can't always say out loud.'

The California-raised Caden began writing songs at a young age, turning personal experiences into reflections on growing up, letting go and everything left unsaid. Her sound splits the difference between Nashville storytelling and confessional pop, with warm, close-mic vocals over stripped-back, guitar-driven production that favors a good lyric over a big chorus. That conversational approach has helped her build a community of nearly half a million followers across platforms. Her acoustic cover of Ella Langley and Riley Green's '

' earned millions of views, praise from Langley herself and coverage from Whiskey Riff. Now, listeners are connecting with her own story: teasers of 'Common Decency' have surpassed two million views, with more than 3,000 pre-saves ahead of release.

Caden will celebrate her debut with three dates supporting Elizabeth Nichols on the I Don't Kiss & Tell, I Kiss & Tour, plus a September 30 fan meetup and acoustic performance at Nalu Vida in Venice Beach.

Dakota Caden Tour Dates (Supporting Elizabeth Nichols)

September 29 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Room at House of Blues

October 1 — West Hollywood, CA — Troubadour

October 2 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar

Recent Articles
Pug Johnson Releases Second Single 'Second Chances' From Upcoming LP
Pug Johnson Releases Second Single 'Second Chances' From Upcoming LP
9/25/2026
Robin Roberts Talks WebMD Partnership in GMA POP NEWS Roundup
Robin Roberts Talks WebMD Partnership in GMA POP NEWS Roundup
8/4/2026
STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR: Morgan Wallen Wraps 23 Sold-Out Stadium Shows
STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR: Morgan Wallen Wraps 23 Sold-Out Stadium Shows
8/3/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts