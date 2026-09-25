Dakota Caden Releases Debut Single COMMON DECENCY
The California-based artist will support Elizabeth Nichols on tour and perform an acoustic set in Venice Beach.
Singer-songwriter Dakota Caden turns the text she never sent into her debut single, 'Common Decency,' out today. Set against porch-swing guitar and a voice that carries just enough twang to place her closer to the country side of pop, the 20-year-old artist puts words to the frustration of asking for basic consideration with candid storytelling that captures the messy realities of growing up.
Written by Caden, Logan Maggio, Gabriella Scotto and Cole Miracle, and produced by Maggio, 'Common Decency' captures everything you wish you'd said in the moment. An official animated art track will accompany the release, followed by an acoustic video on September 30.
'I wrote 'Common Decency' like a letter, or in my case, a drafted text sitting in my Notes app that I'll probably never send (but hey, we've all been there, right?!),' shares Caden. 'This song is everything I wish I could've said to their faces, but never actually did. That's what music has always been for me: a place to say the things I can't always say out loud.'
The California-raised Caden began writing songs at a young age, turning personal experiences into reflections on growing up, letting go and everything left unsaid. Her sound splits the difference between Nashville storytelling and confessional pop, with warm, close-mic vocals over stripped-back, guitar-driven production that favors a good lyric over a big chorus. That conversational approach has helped her build a community of nearly half a million followers across platforms. Her acoustic cover of Ella Langley and Riley Green's '
Caden will celebrate her debut with three dates supporting Elizabeth Nichols on the I Don't Kiss & Tell, I Kiss & Tour, plus a September 30 fan meetup and acoustic performance at Nalu Vida in Venice Beach.
Dakota Caden Tour Dates (Supporting Elizabeth Nichols)
September 29 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Room at House of Blues
October 1 — West Hollywood, CA — Troubadour
October 2 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar
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