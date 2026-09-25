Dakota Caden Releases Debut Single COMMON DECENCY

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Singer-songwriter Dakota Caden turns the text she never sent into her debut single, 'Common Decency,' out today. Set against porch-swing guitar and a voice that carries just enough twang to place her closer to the country side of pop, the 20-year-old artist puts words to the frustration of asking for basic consideration with candid storytelling that captures the messy realities of growing up.

Written by Caden, Logan Maggio, Gabriella Scotto and Cole Miracle, and produced by Maggio, 'Common Decency' captures everything you wish you'd said in the moment. An official animated art track will accompany the release, followed by an acoustic video on September 30.

'I wrote 'Common Decency' like a letter, or in my case, a drafted text sitting in my Notes app that I'll probably never send (but hey, we've all been there, right?!),' shares Caden. 'This song is everything I wish I could've said to their faces, but never actually did. That's what music has always been for me: a place to say the things I can't always say out loud.'

The California-raised Caden began writing songs at a young age, turning personal experiences into reflections on growing up, letting go and everything left unsaid. Her sound splits the difference between Nashville storytelling and confessional pop, with warm, close-mic vocals over stripped-back, guitar-driven production that favors a good lyric over a big chorus. That conversational approach has helped her build a community of nearly half a million followers across platforms. Her acoustic cover of Ella Langley and Riley Green's '

' earned millions of views, praise from Langley herself and coverage from Whiskey Riff. Now, listeners are connecting with her own story: teasers of 'Common Decency' have surpassed two million views, with more than 3,000 pre-saves ahead of release.

Caden will celebrate her debut with three dates supporting Elizabeth Nichols on the I Don't Kiss & Tell, I Kiss & Tour, plus a September 30 fan meetup and acoustic performance at Nalu Vida in Venice Beach.

Dakota Caden Tour Dates (Supporting Elizabeth Nichols)

September 29 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Room at House of Blues

October 1 — West Hollywood, CA — Troubadour

October 2 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 21 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me