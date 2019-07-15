Daddy Long Legs Announce Fall U.S. Tour, LOWDOWN WAYS Out Now

Critically lauded Brooklyn-based trio DADDY LONG LEGS will continue touring in support of their third studio album, Lowdown Ways, with an 18-city fall U.S. tour. Beginning in their hometown September 1, the tour will make stops throughout the Southeast and the West Coast. Prior to the trio's second U.S. tour, they will embark on a run of festival dates in Europe. A full list of dates is below.

Produced by Jimmy Sutton and engineered by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, Pokey LaFarge) at Hi-Style Studios in Chicago, the album debuted at #4 on Billboard's Blues Album Chart and #10 on the Alternative New Albums chart. The album features 12 original compositions with songwriting contributions from JD McPherson and Sutton.

Delivering "scorching, sweaty, stomping, bluesy rock n' roll" (Brooklyn Vegan), DADDY LONG LEGS is fronted by harmonica-blowin' Brian Hurd and rounded out with Murat Akturk (slide guitar) and Josh Styles (drums, maraca).

Leading up to the album's release, Rolling Stone Country named "Glad Rag Ball" one of the '10 Best Country, Americana Songs of the Week', citing "it's all guttural hollering and foot-stomping rhythms." Brooklyn Vegan premiered the official video for "Pink Lemonade," co-written with JD McPherson and WFMU "Mornin' Noon & Nite".

Since forming in 2010, the band has released two studio albums, a live album and two 45s on Norton Records. Their last album was 2015's Rides Tonight. They have toured with Jon Spencer, Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Sonics, Nikki Lane, Nick Waterhouse, amongst others.

DADDY LONG LEGS TOUR DATES

July 20 - Bukta Festival - Tromso, NO

July 23 - Lantern - Halifax, UK

July 24 - Sunflower Lounge - Birmingham, UK

July 25 - River Town Festival - Bristol, UK

July 26-27 - Port Eilot Festival - Cornwall, UK

July 28 - Leopallooza - Cornwall, UK

August 1 - Euro YeYe - Gijon, ES

August 3 - Gunton Festival of Food & Music - Thorpe Market, UK

August 10 - Weekend at the Black Lagoon - Punxsutawney, PA

September 1 - Our Wicked Lady - Brooklyn, NY

September 10 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

September 11 - The Pour House - Charleston, SC

September 12 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

September 16 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

September 17 - Paper Tiger Inside Room - San Antonio, TX

September 20 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

September 21 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

September 22 - Casbah - San Diego, CA

September 25 - Monty Bar - Los Angeles, CA

September 26 - Winters Tavern -- Pacifica, CA

September 27 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

September 28 - Alibi Incline - Incline Village, NV

October 2 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA

October 3 - Bit House Saloon - Portland, OR

October 4 - Neurolux -- Boise, ID

October 5 - Garage on Beck Roadhouse & Grill - Salt Lake City, UT

October 6 - Hi-Dive Club - Denver, CO





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You