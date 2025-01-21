DaBaby Sets the Tone for 2025 With New Hit Single 'HIM' Ft. Big Boogie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



8x Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby has kicked off the new year by dropping his highly anticipated single, "HIM," featuring Big Boogie via South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records. Produced by Bandplay, this hard-hitting track redefines the term "HIM" and its cultural significance in modern pop culture. The release follows closely on the heels of DaBaby’s music video "PHAT," which debuted last month.

In "HIM," DaBaby boldly reclaims and elevates the term, solidifying his position as a cultural icon and trendsetter. In today’s society, the colloquial term "HIM" symbolizes excellence, confidence, and unmatched influence in one’s domain. DaBaby’s signature style and undeniable charisma permeate every lyric, firmly establishing himself as "HIM"—a leading force shaping the future of contemporary hip-hop.

This sentiment comes through powerfully in the chorus, where DaBaby boldly proclaims, “Uh huh, don’t call me bae, call me HIM.” These commanding lines not only reflect his desire to be identified as a dominant figure but also embody the unapologetic self-assurance that defines his artistry. By embracing the term "HIM" as a badge of honor, DaBaby reaffirms his status as a trailblazer in the hip hop industry.

Big Boogie’s (Yo Gotti’s CMG) commanding presence adds depth and energy to the track, creating a dynamic collaboration that exudes innovation and ambition. Together, they encapsulate what it means to be at the top of their game, delivering a track that energizes listeners. This track is now available stream on all platforms including Youtube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

This iconic new track comes on the heels of DaBaby's music video for his hit single PHAT, a iconic rendition of Eddie Murphy's The Nutty Professor and his hilarious appearance on Sundae Conversations with Caleb Pressley. His latest groundbreaking album HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? also recently debuted on the Billboard 200. Known for pushing the boundaries of hip-hop, DaBaby once again proves his artistry with this release, solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the industry. Don’t miss the chance to listen and watch the HIM music video and experience DaBaby’s exceptional artistry and undeniable talent.

DaBaby has had a remarkable year of success and community giving, most recently hosting the fourth annual ‘Kirk Pole’ holiday giveback event at Garinger High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event featured a resource activation table led by the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Charlotte (NAMI) and a live performance by the North Carolina Panthers drumline, offering essential holiday resources to his hometown community. DaBaby’s philanthropic impact has also extended globally. In honor of his late brother, Glenn Johnson, who tragically lost his life to suicide, he launched DaBaby Cares, during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024. This initiative focuses on raising mental health awareness, breaking the stigma, and providing resources for both youth and adults facing mental health challenges. DaBaby Cares recently announced a year-long partnership with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas at the first-ever Youth Town Hall at West Charlotte High School. The event provided students with vital mental health resources and distributed his Youth Mental Health 101 Resource Guide to over 200 students, which is now available for free download online. Earlier in 2024, DaBaby delivered a series of standout performances, including surprise guest appearances at BigXthaPlug’s Take Care Tour in North Carolina, 50 Cent’s set at Dreamville Fest, and Charlotte’s inaugural Lovin’ Life Festival, where he shared the stage with Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, and Noah Kahan. Ahead of the festival, DaBaby surprised local high school students with performances and free tickets, promoting academic excellence in the community.

ABOUT DABABY

Charlotte, North Carolina native and multi-Grammy Award nominee DaBaby (South Coast Music Group / Interscope Records) began his career in 2014. DaBaby's buzz quickly spread throughout Charlotte and the surrounding areas, becoming the fuel that eventually ignited DaBaby's contagious brand and subsequent music career. His debut project, Baby On Baby, propelled him to mass recognition, with the smash hit "SUGE," followed by 2019's project KIRK, which spawned his second Billboard Hot 100 hit "Bop." The entire 13-track BLAME IT ON BABY album debuted on Spotify's US Top 50, as "ROCKSTAR" ft. Roddy Ricch spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently 8X Platinum. Over the years, Baby has proven to be a features savant, helping remixes such as Dua Lipa's "Levitating" and Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin" soar to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

So far in his career, Baby landed eight Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Best Rap Song for "ROCKSTAR." March 2022, Baby teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for a joint project titled Better Than You and earned a top-10 debut on the Billboard 200. He recently returned to the solo grind with his surprise project Baby on Baby 2 and has accumulated success for his EP CALL DA FIREMAN with focus track “SHAKE SUMN.” Teaming up with viral hip-hop sensation, Sexyy Red, for the remix, the track peaked at #1 on urban radio. DaBaby’s continuous evolution and chart-topping collaborations solidify his position as a prominent figure in the music and culture.

Photo credit: Jojo

