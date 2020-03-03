DUTTY MOONSHINE BIG BAND Release 'Fever' Single

'City of Sin', will be the second album from this 12-piece musical force of nature, and will be hitting the shelves on 17 April 2020 (via Universal Music Group). Hinting at what to expect from the new record, the band are proud to release the video for their powerful new single taken from it: 'Fever'.

Chiming with International Women's Day this week, 'Fever' sees the band sending a poignant message of resilience and unity to women everywhere. Written and delivered by DMBB frontwoman Maria Laveau, the track finds the singer using her astonishing voice to speak-up for all the women out there who have had to deal with cases of sexual harassment whilst on a night out. Co-written with electronic duet Crash Party, 'Fever' infuses an intriguing mix of disparate styles and genres, from Gypsy Jazz to Hip Hop, with results that sound utterly infectious, yet are loaded with lambasting lyrical sting.

Blending brass, keys, drums, digital hardware and vocalists, Dutty Moonshine Big Band are renowned for their ability to create explosive bass music that is inspired-by the classic big band sound of days gone by. There's no band in the entire world quite like these guys! On their sophomore album, 'City Of Sin', the outlaw outfit hone their craft and deliver 11 tracks designed to take the listener on a uniquely multi-genre, bass-heavy, dancefloor-destroying journey. Rifling through an eclectic array of sounds and genres, all tracks are commanded by startling and accomplished performances from chief vocalists and conceptual narrators Maria Laveau and Hypeman Sage. Picking up where their debut album left-off, 'City Of Sin' continues the band's semi-fictional narrative.

Telling the tale of a gang of 1930s moonshine bootleggers as they make their way to the top of the gangster food-chain, there's plenty more twists and turns afoot here. Through tracks such as euphoric album opener 'Big Band Fam', the cryptic 7-minute love song 'Tommy & Loretta', the South America-inspired 'Fiança' (based on the 150 Funk/Baile sound and featuring specialist Porteugeuse vocalist, Chininha), to the grime-indebted 'The Arrest', and the Afro-pop twisted 'Locked Up'; the Dutty Moonshine Big Band unfurl a parodical story loosely-based on the band's own beginnings, and beyond your wildest dreams. The album is released on 17th April 2020.

