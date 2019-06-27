DNA Picasso Just Dropped the Video For His New Single TROUBLE

On Thursday, DNA Picasso dropped the video for his new single, "Trouble"! The Denver-based rapper released the track last Thursday This new track turns the heat back up just in time for summer. "I Freestyle this whole song," DNA said. "I used to find trouble no matter where I was and now I'm off that...I get to the monies."



Back in March, Eminem's uncensored Hip-Hop SiriusXM station, Shade 45, premiered the joint and DNA plans to release the visual for the song on Thursday. "Realizing my voice and the impact I had on other people has helped me come with a different, new energy in my music. Traveling and getting a positive response has shown me a lot." Since his May interview on Sway In The Morning, DNA has been on track to make 2019 memorable.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

He recently opened for Blueface, Made in Tokyo, Chief Keef, PnB Rock, and Chiddy Bang. His latest project, a collaboration album with acclaimed songwriter, Doobie Newton called 10 Hour Layover was written, produced, and recorded in 2 five hour work sessions and it's now available to stream and download on all major platforms.



Click the button below to vote for DNA Picasso for Westword Music Showcase's Best Solo Rap Artist and watch the visual teaser for his song "Isalnd" below!





