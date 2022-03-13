DJ and Producer Claptone, Gettoblaster, and Mayer Hawthorne Remix 'Feel This Way'

Following the Pet Shop Boys Remix to "Queen Of Ice", the mysterious and world renowned DJ/Producer Claptone has now enlisted Gettoblaster, hailed by Complex as the "finest in ghetto house", and eclectic super-house duo Andhim, to each remix "Feel This Way", featuring the soul-pop icon, Mayer Hawthorne. In addition to the remixes, Claptone has provided his own Dub Mix. The remixes are available on all streaming platforms today via Different Recordings.

Gettoblaster offers a twisted slant on Claptone's sophisticated sound, infusing the original with their Chicago and Detroit underground roots into what is a superb, jackin' remix. Andhim delivers a club infused pop remix, with an infectious arrangement, bubbling with bright melodies and a rumbling bass line that's sure to get any party started. Claptone's dub mix provides an insatiable groove, ready to storm the dance floors and festival stages.

In addition to the Miami installment that is coming to the Hyde Beach & SLS South Beach venue on March 23, Claptone recently revealed the return of one of Ibiza's most celebrated and unique events, 'The Masquerade', to Pacha, bringing magic and mystery to the White Isle for its biggest season yet. Signaling the return of the illustrious golden masks, 'The Masquerade' will throw open its doors on May 14th and continues each Saturday until October 15th adding a rich dimension to Pacha's 2022 Ibiza program. View below for Claptone's upcoming North American tour dates.

"Feel This Way" is the eighth single from Claptone's globally renowned third album,'Closer', co-produced by Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, The Killers, Madonna) that was released in November 2021. Along with support from shrewd talents, Claptone enlisted timeless vocalists from a myriad of eras such as Barry Manilow and Seal, fresh-faced acts like James Vincent McMorrow and Mansionair, as well as repeat collaborators Nathan Nicholson and Peter Bjorn and John (to name a few). Quoted as "enlarging Claptone's legacy even more", 'Closer' has enjoyed global success, showcasing Claptone's innate ability to blend commercial and underground elements in perfect fashion.

