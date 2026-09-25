DELERIUM & Diamanda Galás Release Collaboration INTO THE LIGHT

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Canadian electronic duo DELERIUM has released 'Into The Light,' a collaboration with American avant-garde vocalist Diamanda Galás. The track is an exquisite work of downtempo electronica, an opus of shadowy ethereal brilliance, and marks the first offering from Delerium's 16th album, 'Exaudire,' out in January 2027 via Metropolis Records.

Delerium was formed by Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber of FRONTLINE ASSEMBLY four decades ago, and has grown to massive fame through collaborations, two Juno awards and global chart success with the anthem 'Silence (featuring Sarah McLachlan),' which reached #1 in numerous countries.

Bill Leeb shares, 'Delerium has always been inspired by ancient spiritual callings through the ages. Having followed and listened to Diamanda Galás music and voice, I felt there was a certain connection. I have always wanted to work with her on a collaboration and now was the right time. 'Into The Light' is a perfect example of how Diamanda channels pain into beauty, and her inner demons are exorcised into art.'

'Into The Light' embodies portions of 'Deliver Me From Mine Enemies: IV. Ε Ξελόυ Mε [Deliver Me],' which was written and performed by Diamanda Galás and included on her 1986 album 'The Divine Punishment.' The track was produced by Leeb and Fulber, and mixed and mastered by Greg Reely.

Delerium is a Canadian electronic music group founded in 1987 by the duo of Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber. Over the course of four decades, their music has encompassed a diverse range of styles that include dark instrumental soundscapes, ambient trance and electronic pop music.

Before forming Delerium, Leeb and Fulber had made a name for themselves with the influential electronic-industrial group Front Line Assembly (Leeb was also an early member of Skinny Puppy). Originally intended as a side project for exploring dark ambient instrumental compositions, Delerium ultimately took on a long and beautiful life of its own.

Since their 1994 album 'Semantic Spaces,' Delerium has received two Juno awards and grown to massive fame through collaborations, involving vocals by Leigh Nash (Sixpence None the Richer), Lisa Gerrard (Dead Can Dance), Kirsty Hawkshaw (Opus III), Emily Haines (Metric), Jacqui Hunt (Single Gun Theory), Matthew Sweet and Kristy Thirsk (Rose Chronicles).

Worldwide chart success came in 2000 with the anthem 'Silence (featuring Sarah McLachlan),' reaching #1 in numerous countries. Its remixes are also hailed among the greatest trance songs of all time, with the Tiësto remix voted the 12th-greatest dance track of all time by Mixmag readers.

With Front Line Assembly already part of the Metropolis Records roster, Delerium signed to the label for the release of the albums 'Mythologie' (2016) and 'Signs' (2023). Bill Leeb also released his widely acclaimed debut solo album 'Model Kollapse' via Metropolis in 2024.

Delerium has also seen sync licensing placements with songs appearing in films such as 'Brokedown Palace' and 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.' 'Silence' was also recently heard in the BBC drama 'Industry.'

'Into The Light' is out now across digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. Already available for pre-order, 'Exaudire' will be released digitally, on CD and as a double album on Oxblood vinyl on January 22nd, 2027.

Credits

'Into The Light' written by Bill Leeb, Rhys Fulber and Diamanda Galás

'Into The Light' embodies portions of 'Deliver Me From Mine Enemies: IV. Ε Ξελόυ Mε [Deliver Me]', owned, written and performed by Diamanda Galás (used by permission).

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Greg Reely

Produced by Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber

Cover artwork by Dave McKean

Diamanda Galás cover photograph by Kristofer Buckle

Released by Metropolis Records

'Exaudire' Album Tracklist

1 Higher Power (with Mimi Page)

2 Into The Light (with Diamanda Galás)

3 Dream Palace (with Magic Wands)

4 Buried Light (with Mimi Page)

5 Apocalypse (with Inna Walters)

6 Stolen (with Phildel)

7 Into The Unknown (with Jaël)

8 Multiplying Zero (with Inna Walters)

9 Chasing The Wind (with Mimi Page)

10 Exaudire

11 Had To Go (with Jaël)

12 Litany (with Mimi Page)

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 16 Hrs 45 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me