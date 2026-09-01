DBA Release HELLO HELLO, Second Single From TRAUMA Album

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Downes Braide Association (DBA) — keyboard maestro Geoff Downes and multi award-winning songwriter Chris Braide (vocals) — have announced the second single and video 'Hello Hello' from their 6th studio album Trauma, which will be released on 25th September via Cherry Red Records.

Trauma is a return to classic DBA, with long-form pieces sitting comfortably alongside tracks, like the epic melodic rock and cinematic songwriting that have always defined Chris Braide and Geoff Downes together.

Chris Braide says: ''Hello Hello' is a deceptively upbeat song about how our own psychology can sometimes work against us. We can retreat into ourselves, build walls and become isolated, and that isolation can have a devastating effect. At its heart, the song is about having the self-awareness and courage to reach out and say, 'I'm scared, I need help, is there anyone there?' When we say 'love can open doors', that begins with learning to love and accept yourself. Sometimes opening that first door is what allows the rest of the world back in.' - Chris Braide

Geoff Downes states 'The opening track on our Trauma album is a message full of hope. The start of a new chapter on our 6th DBA album, embodying the discovery of a new world and the start of a journey into the unknown. When Chris sings the poignant lyric 'Hello, Hello, Hello, Love can open doors' it immediately captures the sentiment of a positivity outlook which calls all genres, nations and creeds to come forward and join together.'

Chris Braide explains, 'These songs emerged from the cracks. 'Trauma' is about the ghosts we inherit, the wounds we hide, and the light that still finds its way through. In the end, it is not an album about suffering, but survival. 'Trauma' isn't an album about defeat—it's about what happens after. It's about carrying your scars with dignity, refusing to be diminished, and remembering that kindness and perseverance ultimately outlast cruelty and fear. Making music with Geoff continues to be one of the great privileges of my career.'

Geoff Downes adds, 'Working with Chris on our Downes Braide Association albums is always a great inspirational and joyous experience for me. In 'Trauma,' our 6th studio album, we have dug deep into our respective layers and reservoirs of emotion, a theme of darkness followed by light - something we both could relate to. And in particular on this album, we have explored numerous diverse influences characterising the contrast of these polarised emotions. For instance, our epic long track 'Lake Of Memories' begins with a quasi-classical bombastic intro and immediately jumps into a fast trance-like up-tempo techno workout - It's pomp-rock straight into pop-rock! And it's Chris at his absolute best, grabbing my ideas and working them into some kind of intricate musical kaleidoscope. I think it's what contributes to our uniqueness, and this album is one we are immensely proud of. Sit down, turn it up, listen and enjoy the 'traumatic' DBA journey!'

Trauma returns the band lineup of Dave Bainbridge (guitars), Andy Hodge (bass), and Ash Soan (drums) and additional drums from Tim Weller.

The album features an impressive lineup of guest contributors, including Marc Almond on 'Juliet,' and Emmi on 'Love and Loss,' as well as narration from Delilah Barrett. The late David Longdon, a longtime DBA collaborator, also appears through flute performances recorded during the band's 2018 sessions. Rounding out the guest appearances are Andy Partridge, Barney Ashton-Bullock, and Dean Johnson, each contributing original poems to the album booklet.

Downes says, 'With 'Trauma' as anticipated, Roger Dean has come up with yet another blockbuster of his iconic artwork. Roger was working in parallel and getting inspiration from some of our song titles. The result is a starkness to the painting, but with a chink of light in there representing aspirations for the future, all overseen by a semi-concealed 'wise' owl — another of Roger's signature nods to nature. It truly is an exceptional work of art, and we are most grateful to have such a genius in our midst collaborating, co-ordinating and combining our music with his visuals.'

Trauma is available in the following formats: CD and Vinyl

Pre-order link: https://cherryred.co/Trauma

Tracklisting

1. Hello, Hello – 4:57

2. Trauma – 8:20

3. King of Karma – 4:53

4. Wonderland – 5:12

5. Love and Loss – 3:16

6. I Wish I'd Known – 4:11

7. Do You Remember? – 4:54

8. Juliet – 2:24

9. Lake of Memories – 14:29

10. Wherever You Are Now – 5:44

Written & Produced by Chris Braide & Geoff Downes. Paintings and logo by Roger Dean.

About Downes Braide Association

Downes Braide Association, the studio-based project by Geoff Downes and Chris Braide has previously produced five studio albums: Pictures Of You (2012), Suburban Ghosts (2015), Skyscraper Souls (2017), Halcyon Hymns (2021), Celestial Songs (2023) as well as a live album Live In England (2019). The project draws on Downes' and Braide's rich musical heritage to create a delightfully accessible brand of progressive rock.

Keyboard wizard Geoff Downes was thrust into the limelight in 1979 with the worldwide success of Video Killed The Radio Star while in The Buggles with Trevor Horn (vocals, bass guitar). The duo briefly joined prog legends YES before Downes became a founder member of the supergroup Asia with YES guitarist Steve Howe, ELP drummer Carl Palmer and the late John Wetton (vocals, bass guitar). The Wetton-Downes composition 'Heat Of The Moment' became a world-wide hit and remains a staple on radio to this day. Downes later rejoined YES in 2011 and remains with the band alongside Steve Howe.

British singer-songwriter-pianist Chris Braide has enjoyed enormous success writing and producing music for film scores, advertising campaigns and working closely with artists including Sia, Lana Del Rey, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce, Paloma Faith, Britney Spears and Marc Almond. An Ivor Novello Award winner and Grammy nominee, Braide recently earned a BMI Pop Award for co-writing Sia's 'Unstoppable,' her eighth U.S. Top 40 hit and biggest-selling U.S. single.

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