DBA to Release New Album TRAUMA, Share First Single WONDERLAND

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DOWNES BRAIDE ASSOCIATION, the studio partnership of keyboardist Geoff Downes and songwriter Chris Braide, is set to release its sixth studio album, TRAUMA, via Cherry Red Records. The announcement accompanies the arrival of the album's first single, WONDERLAND.

Trauma is a return to the expansive DNA of classic DBA, with long-form pieces sitting comfortably alongside tracks, like the epic melodic rock and cinematic songwriting that have always defined with Chris Braide and Geoff Downes together.

The road to Trauma began overlooking the River Thames in Richmond before taking on new life beneath the skies of Los Angeles. The songs ultimately found their true identity back in the Gloucestershire countryside and South Wales, while the album was completed with mastering in Devon. Fittingly, a record centred on resilience followed a journey of its own before reaching its final form.

Chris Braide explains, 'These songs emerged from the cracks. 'Trauma' is about the ghosts we inherit, the wounds we hide, and the light that still finds its way through. In the end, it is not an album about suffering, but survival. 'Trauma' isn't an album about defeat—it's about what happens after. It's about carrying your scars with dignity, refusing to be diminished, and remembering that kindness and perseverance ultimately outlast cruelty and fear. Making music with Geoff continues to be one of the great privileges of my career.'

Geoff Downes adds, 'Working with Chris on our Downes Braide Association albums is always a great inspirational and joyous experience for me. In 'Trauma,' our 6th studio album, we have dug deep into our respective layers and reservoirs of emotion, a theme of darkness followed by light - something we both could relate to. And in particular on this album, we have explored numerous diverse influences characterising the contrast of these polarised emotions. For instance, our epic long track 'Lake Of Memories' begins with a quasi-classical bombastic intro and immediately jumps into a fast trance-like up-tempo techno workout - It's pomp-rock straight into pop-rock! And it's Chris at his absolute best, grabbing my ideas and working them into some kind of intricate musical kaleidoscope. I think it's what contributes to our uniqueness, and this album is one we are immensely proud of. Sit down, turn it up, listen and enjoy the 'traumatic' DBA journey!'

About the new single, Downes says: 'The notion of leaving behind something, someone, or your roots whilst retaining a nostalgic connection is a common recurring theme amongst a number of mine and Chris's songs. Within 'Wonderland', we have aimed to convey hope and optimism in the musical sections leading up to and culminating in an uplifting chorus – 'Wonderland' a discovery of a new and changing life. It's a powerful statement, and a song we are proud to present to you.'

Braide adds, ''Wonderland' is about the intense psychological friction of breaking away from rigid family hierarchies and institutional structures—the inescapable systems of control that dictate your life through school, work, and the society beyond. It's a tribute to the resilience of my parents' generation in the North West, but it also confronts the severe survivor's guilt of permanently severing those chains. Walking away from those deep-rooted structures is a profound form of death and rebirth; you are forever followed by the ghosts of that old reality, constantly wondering if the people left behind ever found their own version of paradise amidst the struggle.'

Trauma returns the band lineup of Dave Bainbridge (guitars), Andy Hodge (bass), and Ash Soan (drums) and additional drums from Tim Weller.

The album features an impressive lineup of guest contributors, including Marc Almond on 'Juliet,' and Emmi on 'Love and Loss,' as well as narration from Delilah Barrett. The late David Longdon, a longtime DBA collaborator, also appears through flute performances recorded during the band's 2018 sessions. Rounding out the guest appearances are Andy Partridge, Barney Ashton-Bullock, and Dean Johnson, each contributing original poems to the album booklet.

About the album cover, Downes says, 'With 'Trauma' as anticipated, Roger has come up with yet another blockbuster of his iconic artwork. Roger was working in parallel and getting inspiration from some of our song titles. The result is a starkness to the painting, but with a chink of light in there representing aspirations for the future, all overseen by a semi-concealed 'wise' owl – another of Roger's signature nods to nature. It truly is an exceptional work of art, and we are most grateful to have such a genius in our midst collaborating, co-ordinating and combining our music with his visuals.'

Trauma is available in the following formats: CD and Vinyl

Pre-order: https://cherryred.co/Trauma

Tracklisting

1. Hello, Hello – 4:57

2. Trauma – 8:20

3. King of Karma – 4:53

4. Wonderland – 5:12

5. Love and Loss – 3:16

6. I Wish I'd Known – 4:11

7. Do You Remember? – 4:54

8. Juliet – 2:24

9. Lake of Memories – 14:29

10. Wherever You Are Now – 5:44

Chris Braide has described the songs on TRAUMA as centered on resilience rather than suffering, while Geoff Downes has said the record explores contrasting emotions of darkness and light across its tracks, including the long-form piece LAKE OF MEMORIES.

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