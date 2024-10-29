DAY6 Adds New U.S. Shows to 'Forever Young' World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



K-rock group DAY6 (데이식스) has added two new U.S. shows to their highly anticipated 3RD WORLD TOUR, marking their return to the American stage after nearly five years. The band will perform in Los Angeles, CA, at the YouTube Theater on April 16, 2025, and in New York, NY, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025.

Produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, these newly added U.S. dates bring an exciting opportunity for My Day, the group’s dedicated fanbase, to experience DAY6's renowned live performances, which combine powerful rock-infused music with deeply emotional and reflective lyrics.

“We’re thrilled to be back in the U.S. after so many years,” DAY6 shared in a statement. “Our American fans have always shown us incredible support, and we can’t wait to reconnect with them live in Los Angeles and New York.”

The band, which last performed in the U.S. during their 2019 DAY6 World Tour 'GRAVITY', is excited to return to Los Angeles and New York with new music from their latest album 'Band Aid,' which has been praised for its emotional depth and vibrant sound. Fans can expect a setlist filled with tracks from the new record, as well as beloved hits from their earlier work.

Tickets will be available with the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 1st at 3pm local time at Livenation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, specially designed VIP gift item, autographed tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sept 20 - Incheon - Inspire Arena

Sat Sept 21 - Incheon - Inspire Arena

Sun Sept 22 - Incheon - Inspire Arena

Sat Oct 05 - Kuala Lumpur - Mega Star Arena

Sun Oct 06 - Kuala Lumpur - Mega Star Arena

Sun Oct 13 - Bali - Bali Nusa Dua Convention

Wed Oct 16 - Surabaya - Jawa Pos Arena

Sat Oct 19 - Jakarta - Beach City International Stadium

Sun Oct 20 - Jakarta - Beach City International Stadium

Fri Nov 22 - Singapore - The Star Theatre

Sat Nov 30 - Bangkok - UOB Live, Emsphere

Sun Dec 1 - Bangkok - UOB Live, Emsphere

2025 TOUR Dates

Sat Jan 18 - Kaohsiung - Kaohsiung Music Center

Sat Jan 25 - Hong Kong - AsiaWorld - Expo, Runway 11

Sun Jan 26 - Hong Kong - AsiaWorld - Expo, Runway 11

Wed Feb 12 - Osaka - Orix Theater

Thur Feb 13 - Osaka - Orix Theater

Sat Feb 15 - Tokyo - Makuhari Event Hall

Sun Feb 16 - Tokyo - Makuhari Event Hall

Sat Feb 22 - Manila - Smart Araneta Coliseum

Sun Apr 6 - Sydney - Hordern Pavilion

Wed Apr 9 - Melbourne - Festival Hall

Sat Apr 12 - Auckland - Spark Arena

Wed Apr 16 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater – NEW SHOW

Sat Apr 19 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden – NEW SHOW

DAY6 kicked off their tour in Incheon, Korea from September 20th to 22nd, and then continued to meet global fans in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as well as Bali, Surabaya, and Jakarta in Indonesia this October. The tour will head to Singapore and Bangkok, Thailand, in November. Extending into the new year, DAY6 also performs in Hong Kong, Osaka and Tokyo in Japan, and Manila in the Philippines.

This world tour marks DAY6’s first in nearly four years and eight months since their ‘GRAVITY’ tour, which included 32 shows across 26 cities worldwide. DAY6 is set to deliver performances that resonate with youthful energy and inspiration.

ABOUT DAY6:

DAY6 is a South Korean pop-rock band under JYP Entertainment. The group debuted on September 7, 2015, with their EP The Day, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's World Album Chart just a week after its release. The band consists of four members: SUNGJIN, Young K, WONPIL, and DOWOON. Unlike typical bands, three members of DAY6 contribute as both instrumentalists and vocalists.

DAY6's music spans a wide spectrum and is not confined to any single genre. Their sound seamlessly blends elements of pop, rock, hip-hop, and more, all while maintaining the unique identity that sets DAY6 apart. Known as the "trustworthy band" for their consistent delivery of quality music, every album they release receives widespread acclaim from both the public and critics. In 2024, DAY6 made a highly anticipated comeback with their album ‘Fourever’ after all members completed their military service, bringing a refreshing and energetic sound that continues to resonate deeply within the evolving landscape of the Korean music scene.

