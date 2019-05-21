Cyn Returns With New Single 'Holy Roller'; Single And Lyric Video Out Today

CYN returns today with "Holy Roller," a spirited new single that continues her mission to push the boundaries, both sonically and lyrically. The stellar new track, which is paired with a Lyric Video directed by Ally Pankiw is out via Unsub Records, and reaffirms the Michigan-born artist as one of the most refreshing songwriters and performers to emerge in pop in 2019. Stay tuned for the official music video, coming very soon!



Talking about the new single, which was penned by CYN and Matias Mora ("I'll Still Have Me," "Terrible Ideas"), CYN reveals, "Holy Roller is about sacred dedication and blind faith in someone. Although the lyrics are quite bold, I believe there is a marked adolescence present in the song. To me, the lyrics reveal the aftermath of a party from the night before but still remain serious in their declaration of a cult like devotion. I laughed out loud plenty of times while writing this song, and though I think it has an undeniable sense of quirk, I can hear the absolute climax of a romantic feeling in the chorus melody."



Listen to "Holy Roller" HERE. Watch the lyric video HERE



"Holy Roller" serves as the follow up to "Terrible Ideas," which featured an intimate video directed by Quinn Wilson, in partnership with CHANEL Beauty. "Terrible Ideas" marked a decided shift in sound for CYN, revealing an edgier and darker side to the rising pop artist.



Both tracks offer listeners a first taste of new music from CYN since the release of her poignant pop ballad, "I'll Still Have Me," which has garnered over 12 million global streams to date, and was paired with a music video described as "sweet" and poignant" by ELLE Magazine. Watch the official music video for "I'll Still Have Me", which has racked up more than 6 million streams, HERE. The song follows previous singles, including "Believer" which Harper's Bazaar hailed as an "infectious, sugary bop" with Billboard lauding it a "sensual and shadowy shiver for the dancefloor," as well as the i-D Magazine approved "dark dance-floor ready" single, "Alright." To date, CYN has racked up an impressive 30 million combined streams.



CYN first entered the musical arena when she released "Together, which The FADER praised as "a breath of fresh air" and followed with the infectious "Only With You" which she co-wrote with producer extraordinaire, Felix Snow (Selena Gomez, Kiiara, Terror Jr.). The track was an early standout for the young artist, following a chance meeting with label founder Katy Perry, who instantly fell in love with the talented popstar's voice and her keen ability to craft a perfect pop song, leading to CYN signing with Perry's Unsub Records.



Last year CYN embarked on a 19-city North American Tour with acclaimed British trio, Years & Years, as well as dates with both Sigrid and Katy Perry. Stay tuned for announcements on new music and upcoming live dates-coming soon. The second coming of CYN is here and it's better than ever!



More exciting news to come very soon.





