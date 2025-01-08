Cymande Release New Single 'How We Roll' Feat. Jazzie B From New LP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary British band Cymande have released their new single “How We Roll,” featuring British DJ and music producer Jazzie B (Soul II Soul). This is the third single from their highly anticipated new album Renascence, set for release January 31, 2025 via BMG.

“How We Roll” has all the ingredients of what makes Cymande’s music so unique: an expansive, spacious groove-filled intro, impeccable bass lines, global rhythms that echo behind guitar trills and shimmering chimes. And that’s just the foyer to the portal of “How We Roll,” a poignant message about issues that affect black people and taking control of one’s own destiny – all expressed over a building beat, tight horns, melodic solos and a true collective spirit. DJ/producer Jazzie B’s reflective rap weaves in naturally, highlighting the intergenerational legacy of Cymande.

Says original member and guitarist Patrick Patterson, “The idea of the rap originated with me. Ray [vocalist] worked a lot with Jazzie B in Soul II Soul, so he got in touch with Jazzie and asked him if he’d like to consider collaborating. Lovely man. Big fan of Cymande, and he’s also in the documentary. The track talks about us and our brethren, our people, our community...”

“…it talks about taking control of your own destiny,” continues bassist Steve Scipio. “One of the lines on the song is ‘we control the page’. A song harking back to the old Cymande - a strong vocalisation of the issues that affect black people. It’s my favourite bassline on the album.”

Cymande’s new album Renascence, set for release January 31, 2025, is a true return to form and jewel in the crown of their iconic discography. Renascence picks up where their 1974 album Promised Heights left off – a spiritual and sonic follow-up, bringing a fresh modern edge to their iconic sound, which remains foundational to early hip-hop and funk scenes in the United States and UK. Renascence tells the story of a band that never fully got its due back in the day, but are back to take the crown by remaining true to themselves – politically aware, and spiritually positive with infectious grooves.

Last month, Cymande was honored with the ‘Originator Award’ at the Artist & Manager Awards, which celebrates exceptional individuals who pioneer and forge new pathways in the music industry. 2024 and 2025 continue to mark a monumental year for Cymande, with the earlier release of their incredible documentary Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande (directed by award winning director Tim Mackenzie-Smith). The band also recently made their UK TV debut on Later… With Jools Holland, performing their new single “Chasing An Empty Dream” and their classic song “Bra.” Catch up on BBC Two’s Later…With Jools Holland HERE.

Now, with the release of their anticipated new album Renascence, Cymande will also embark on a U.S. headline tour, hitting major markets like New York and Los Angeles in February 2025 – full dates and info below.

Renascence will be available to stream, download, on CD and on black vinyl at all major retailers. A limited edition transparent coral vinyl edition will be made available on the band’s official online store and at select indie retail accounts.

CYMANDE TOUR DATES

FEB 13 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

FEB 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

FEB 15 - Washington DC - Howard Theatre

FEB 18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

FEB 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

FEB 21 - Denver, CO – Bluebird

FEB 22 - Seattle, WA – Crocodile

FEB 23 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

FEB 26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall*

FEB 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

MAY 25 - London, UK – Cross The Tracks Festival

OCT 17 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley

