Cy Dune and Mike Lindsay Remix 'Disorientation'

Cy Dune (Seth Olinsky of Akron/Family) teams up with UK Producer Mike Lindsay (Tunng and Lump) on remix of Post Punk House Smash "Disorientation (Cut Up)." Cy Dune's Against Face is out now via Lightning Studios. Listen to "Disorientation (Cut Up) - Mike Lindsay Remix."

Lightning Studios is excited to release a brand new Cy Dune collaboration with vet alt cult hero Mike Lindsay (Tunng and LUMP). To kick off the creative collaboration, Olinsky shared with Lindsay various references of the beloved CA pop visual artist John Baldesarri, which they channeled into the cut up and collaged, beat driven remix centered around the disorienting rhythmic displacement of the chorus.

This tracks follows the release of Cy Dune's latest album "Against Face" which was celebrated by Pop Matters, Brooklyn Vegan, Atwood amongst others, and also follows on the back of Cy Dune's remix collaboration with one of the UK's most exciting new bands Talk Show, who have received praise from BBC Radio 6, NME, and DIY amongst others.

About Cy Dune



Cy Dune is the positive post punk project of Seth Olinsky, co founder of legendary underground noise folk experimentalists Akron/Family, as well as co-founder of Lightning Studios. Seth has played major festivals from Coachella to Primavera to Sled Island, and Cy Dune has been featured in Pitchfork, Noisy, Spin, and more. Cy Dune is known for high energy live shows, shredding guitar, and ultramodern self aware production. Seth also composes for Film, TV, and concert under his own name, and has performed or conducted at festivals ranging from Hopscotch to MASS MoCA to Lincoln Center.

About Mike Lindsay

Mercury Music Prize winning producer, Mike Lindsay is most known for being the co-founder, composer and producer of UK acid folk band Tunng. Releasing seven albums worldwide since 2005. Tunng are considered pioneers of the "Folktronica" genre, defining a sound that went on to inspire the Nu folk/Acid folk movement.

Mike has co-written and produced many albums for a wide range of artists who come to him for his sonic wonk! Including Speech Debelle's Mercury Music prize winning album Speech Therapy, Jon Hopkins, Philippe Cohen solal, Farao, DuBlonde, Low Roar, Jae Tyler, Beth Jeans Houghton, Serafina Steer, Hannah Peel, Cibelle and Laura J Martin. In 2018 Mike collaborated with Laura Marling on their cyclical drone journey album called LUMP which won critical acclaim and made the Rough Trade top 10 albums of the year. 2021 saw the release of the new album by LUMP called Animal.

