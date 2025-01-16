Cut The Kids in Half Release New Single From Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boston via Rahway, NJ rock outfit Cut The Kids In Half has announced their debut album, What We Became, arriving later this month on January 31.

Heralding the announcement is the album’s emotional first single “Song of Two Humans,” which tackles a tumultuous relationship with brightly toned guitars and wandering lyricism. Named after Radiohead’s “Morning Bell,” brothers Charlie and Jack Silver (ages 18 and 19 respectively) have established themselves as a compelling young band, cutting their teeth the old-fashioned way: playing gig after gig on their local scene. As they prepare to share their first full-length record, “Song of Two Humans” showcases the group’s artistic ambition, as vulnerability collides with catchy riffs.

“I wrote the first lines after a strained conversation with an old friend, and somewhere along the way it became about a relationship,” says vocalist and lyricist Jack Silver. “It’s about what it’s like when you discover everything about someone, and one day you realize you don’t like what you’ve found. One day you’re together, the next you’re in each other’s way.”

Last year, the band shared their second-ever single, a storied track called “A Good Man Died.” The release marked the beginning of a raw yet focused era, one that mixes grit with anguished, honest songwriting. As they continue to preview their debut LP with today’s release, listeners can expect a record filled with collaboration and masterful storytelling. The brothers’ teenage perspective adds sensitivity to their alt-rock sound, edgy but not jaded — their lyrics read like despair, but their songs sound like hope.

Out of admiration for great songwriters like Leonard Cohen, Lou Reed and Thom Yorke, brothers Charlie and Jack Silver began writing together when they were 14 and 15 respectively. Pulling from a deep well of inspiration, from their childhood to fictional characters and everything in between, songs beyond their years took shape. With a voice reminiscent of the likes of Mark Lanegan and Julian Casablancas, Jack’s lyricism shines beyond their soundscapes, delivering lines like, “Every word you’ve said to me is printed somewhere in my mind / Like obituaries placed between the comics and the crime.” Soon, they began playing shows around the area with drummer Luke Tan, building Cut The Kids in Half's reputation as an alt-rock group that harnesses a standout live presence.

After spending a summer in a Los Angeles studio and recording songs in New Jersey, their debut album What We Became began to come to life. Vignettes of struggle, loss and life came to the forefront, soundtracked by soaring guitars and sticky melodies. Most of the record was produced by Lee DeWyze in LA with Ray Ketchem (Guided By Voices, Alex Chilton) recording in New Jersey. Heading to college in Boston, the brothers soon added guitarist Kevin Mortenson and bassist, keyboardist and trumpeter Joey Sorkin to their live trio. A group of native New Jerseyans, Cut the Kids in Half follows in the state’s storied musical tradition of raw but fine-tuned lyricism paired with gritty guitars.

Photo credit: Ava Nagy

