Curt Ramm Releases 'Surfer's End' Ahead of Album 'Rogue Island'

Premier rock n' roll horn player Curt Ramm releases his newest single "Surfer's End"! It is the third single off his upcoming album, Rogue Island, due out this July on Rocktorium Records. You catch the new single below.

The upbeat ska vibe of the new single is the feel good summer song we need right now! Curt Ramm caught up with Vents Magazine to talk about the new single. Curt Ramm commented, "Surfers End is a lively song, blending Cubano, Salsa and a little South-of-the-Border vibe with the ska-flavored bounce of the rhythm section. It feels a lot like my own Surfers End, a beach not far from my home where there is always something happening- people trying to catch a wave, a fish, a suntan, or just catch up with old friends."

"Surfer's End" is the latest release off Curt's upcoming album, Rogue Island. Born in the throes of 2020's COVID-19 shutdowns, the new album is a beacon of positivity and uplifting vibes. This instrumental soundscape is set to be the perfect Summer soundtrack, and will be available everywhere you stream music on July 2nd.

Curt Ramm is one of the preeminent horn players in rock and roll. As well as being an in-demand studio session player, Curt's playing has kept him very busy over the years with electrifying live performances throughout the US, Europe and Japan. Some of his recording and performance credits include Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Bruce Springsteen Sessions Band, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, They Might Be Giants, Radiohead, The Levon Helm Band, Glen Hansard and Little Steven.

With live performance on hold during the pandemic, Curt started working with his long time friend and Rhode Island Music Hall of Famer, producer, musician, Ray Gennari ( Akae Beka (Midnite), Turbulence, Protoje, Roomful Of Blues, The Temptations, Lustre Kings Productions) to orchestrate and play instrumental versions of songs by reggae artist Clatta Bumboo that Ray had produced. "This collaboration was a joy and a success," says Curt, "and with the pandemic at its peak, as a way to keep playing and have some fun, Ray and I started to create new songs, similar in style to what I had worked on with Clatta's Project." Unable to gather and perform with other musicians due to pandemic restrictions, Curt Ramm and Ray Gennari took a different and unusual approach to the recording process of Rogue Island. Tapping into Ray's recording experience with notable reggae artists they reimagined drum tracks from Aston Barrett, Jr. (The Wailers) and Brady Robinson (Pentateuch Movement) from earlier Rocktorium Records projects, and the heart of Rogue Island was born.

Curt recalls "Ray would play bass, guitar, and some keyboard parts to set up the arrangement and vibe, and send the track to me to write horn melodies and background brass parts. We bounced the ideas back and forth, sometimes three or four times - changing the form, adding a bridge, and deciding on endings. Being unable to work together in the studio in person, we talked constantly on the phone until the song was feeling complete."

Reflecting back on the process, Curt comments, "Ray and I were both thankful to have a fun and creative escape from the pressures of the pandemic, and the few people we had shared our creations with really loved the positive and uplifting vibe of the songs."

"We are so proud and excited to be releasing Curt Ramm's Rogue Island. To work with such an incredible musician was an honor and a joy, especially on such an amazing record," comments Ray Gennari, album producer and owner of Rocktorium Records.



