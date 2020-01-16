Curt Chambers Drops New Song 'Bugatti'

On the heels of his Billboard Premiere of his single "Roll With It" Grammy winning, singer-songwriter Curt Chambers released a new single "Bugatti" on soundcloud and youtube for his fans. This rising country music artist is making a name for himself in the country music world with his music which fuses his r&b roots. His smooth and captivating vocals are set to lyrics crafted for fans of country music. Chambers said, ""Bugatti" was inspired by a beautiful girl that I saw at LAX. I watched her get off her plane and saw her jump into a Bugatti. The image stuck in my head and I decided to write a song. I hope my fans enjoy the nod to Janis Joplin!!"

Chambers is not new to the country music circuit by any means, he is just super-human and has navigated between his relationship and music in Los Angeles and his love of country music with great ease. He has toured with Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Rich, Jake Owen, Dustin Lynch and many more and he has played a vast array of stages including Coachella and Stagecoach.





