May. 1, 2019  

Culture Abuse Release New Single GOO

In celebration of their North American headlining tour, alongside prolific punker Tony Molina, Culture Abuse have shared their first new track (and music video, directed by David Kelling and Barbara Georges) in nearly a year.

Stream Culture Abuse's new single + music video for "Goo" on YouTube.

Recorded and produced by David Kelling and Culture Abuse, "Goo" continues to the left-of-center punk tradition that imbued their 2018 LP Bay Dream (Epitaph) which followed up their acclaimed 2016 debut album Peach. Since releasing Bay Dream last year, Culture Abuse have dashed across the globe alongside top-tier acts including Nothing, Green Day, The Bronx and Turnstile, among many others.



    popup