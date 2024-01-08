Cult Psych-Punk Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single

The new album will be released on March 1.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Cult Psych-Punk Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single

Dez Dare launches 2024 with ‘Got a Fire In My Socket’, his first song from new album ‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ due March 1st via God Unknown Records.

‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ features 11 songs that delve further into the void than previous records, leaving the sardonic frustration behind for sarcastic existentialism, zeroing in on the big philosophical questions, and the pedantic shards of nonsense that make up our existence.
 
‘Got a Fire In My Socket’ is a fuzzed up, bass and synth driven, stomper that tackles the biggest question of all… as the wires fray from the burden of existence + the last sparks shimmer in your consciousness, the void has one simple question… “What tunes do you want playing on the way out?”.

The Stooges ‘Real Cool Time’?
The Triffids ‘A Trick of the Light’?
Judy & the Jerks ‘Good Time’?
Nicki Minaj ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’?

Whatever your taste, the small things matter. Make it a strong choice!

Watch the video for ‘Got a Fire In My Socket’ HERE:

The self-produced Australian has spent over 3 decades producing music, releasing and touring bands, and doing live sound for z-grade metal bands. Growing up in the coastal town of Geelong (Djilang) in Australia, he was introduced to the DIY punk and rock scene at 15 and this community and the ideas rooted in the underground music scene have guided his output and ethics throughout his career.

This year Dez will be joining forces with label titans God Unknown (Cassels / Duke Garwood / James Johnston + Steve Gullick / KLÄMP / Oneida / Laura Loriga / Monster Magnet / Wellwater Conspiracy [Soundgarden + Monster Magnet]) and will be producing a deluxe version of the release that will include a 12 page comic illustrated by long-time collaborator Mike Keane.

‘Got A Fire In My Socket’ out now. ‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ out March 1st on God Unknown Records.

Pre-order here:

Catch Dez Dare live at the following dates in 2024.

  • Friday, 12 April 2024 / The Tin Music and Arts, Coventry w/ Hula Girls + guests [Sink or Swim Promotions]
  • Saturday, 13 April 2024 / The Dark Horse, Birmingham w/ Exotic Pets + guests [Die Das Der]
  • Wednesday, 17 April 2024 / The Prince Albert, Brighton w/ guests [The Séance
  • Friday, 19 April 2024 / Fish Factory Art Space, Falmouth w/ Ubiquitous Meh! + Broken Arrow
  • Saturday, 20 April 2024 / Underground, Plymouth w/ Ubiquitous Meh! + Broken Arrow
  • Thursday, 25 April 2024 / The Deco, Portsmouth w/ guests [Neu Waves]
  • More dates across the UK + EU to be announced... more info @ dezdare.com


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
MSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive VP, Productions Photo
MSG Entertainment Promotes Jessica Tuttle To Executive VP, Productions

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSG Entertainment”) announced that Jessica Tuttle, an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of live entertainment experience, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Productions.

2
Japanese Rock Superstars Announce The Radwimps World Tour 2024 Photo
Japanese Rock Superstars Announce The Radwimps World Tour 2024

Latin American Tour dates this spring, as a follow up to their 2023 sold out North American, European, Australian and Asian tours. The tour kicks off on March 15 in Mexico City at Pepsi Center WTC and will also hit markets including Monterrey and São Paulo before wrapping on March 24 in Santiago at Caupolican Theatre.

3
The Sleeveens Release First Single From Upcoming Album Photo
The Sleeveens Release First Single From Upcoming Album

When Irish-born Count Vaseline/The Mighty Stef songwriter Stef Murphy met Stiff Little Fingers guitar tech Jamie Mechan in Nashville, Tennessee, it began a musical partnership of the highest order. After cranking out a few tunes at Mechan's fledgling studio, 302 Sound, the duo started recruiting other musicians.

4
Sarantos Releases First Single Of The New Year Rain Guitar Photo
Sarantos Releases First Single Of The New Year 'Rain Guitar'

Chicago-based musician, Sarantos, releases his heartfelt rock single 'Rain Guitar' as a tribute to love and friendship. Proceeds from the song will be donated to the charitable foundation GIBSON GIVES. Experience this uplifting song now on major streaming platforms.

More Hot Stories For You

2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season
Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVDGaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 SavageVideo: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 Savage
Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!