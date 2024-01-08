Cult Psych-Punk Hero Dez Dare Launches 2024 With Stomping New Single

Dez Dare launches 2024 with ‘Got a Fire In My Socket’, his first song from new album ‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ due March 1st via God Unknown Records.



‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ features 11 songs that delve further into the void than previous records, leaving the sardonic frustration behind for sarcastic existentialism, zeroing in on the big philosophical questions, and the pedantic shards of nonsense that make up our existence.



‘Got a Fire In My Socket’ is a fuzzed up, bass and synth driven, stomper that tackles the biggest question of all… as the wires fray from the burden of existence + the last sparks shimmer in your consciousness, the void has one simple question… “What tunes do you want playing on the way out?”.



The Stooges ‘Real Cool Time’?

The Triffids ‘A Trick of the Light’?

Judy & the Jerks ‘Good Time’?

Nicki Minaj ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’?



Whatever your taste, the small things matter. Make it a strong choice!



Watch the video for ‘Got a Fire In My Socket’ HERE:



The self-produced Australian has spent over 3 decades producing music, releasing and touring bands, and doing live sound for z-grade metal bands. Growing up in the coastal town of Geelong (Djilang) in Australia, he was introduced to the DIY punk and rock scene at 15 and this community and the ideas rooted in the underground music scene have guided his output and ethics throughout his career.



This year Dez will be joining forces with label titans God Unknown (Cassels / Duke Garwood / James Johnston + Steve Gullick / KLÄMP / Oneida / Laura Loriga / Monster Magnet / Wellwater Conspiracy [Soundgarden + Monster Magnet]) and will be producing a deluxe version of the release that will include a 12 page comic illustrated by long-time collaborator Mike Keane.



‘Got A Fire In My Socket’ out now. ‘A Billion Goats. A Billion Sparks. Fin.’ out March 1st on God Unknown Records.

Pre-order here:

Catch Dez Dare live at the following dates in 2024.