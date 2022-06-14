Cub Sport Releases New Single 'Always Got the Love'

Brisbane-based group Cub Sport release their new single and video "Always Got The Love." Arguably the most successful independent (self-managed and self-released) band in Australia, the video stars all members - lead singer Tim Nelson, vocalist and keyboardist Sam Netterfield, guitarist and vocalist Zoe Davis and drummer Dan Puusaari - and sees the four-piece finding power in pure joy.

Written and produced with Simon Lam (Nearly Oratorio, Kllo) and mixed by Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Beyoncé, Childish Gambino), the new single rings in a new era for the group and marks the band's first release since their 2020 critically-acclaimed album Like Nirvana.

Powered by an effervescent 2-step beat and Tim Nelson's radiant falsetto, "Always Got The Love" signifies what's to come from Cub Sport. The seeds of the new single were planted in late 2020, when Cub Sport finally got to play shows in support of Like Nirvana.

"At those shows I was reckoning with all of this pain as I was reveling in the freedom of even being able to do that," recalls Nelson. "I knew I wanted to make music that aligned with that emotional purity but make it feel and sound like a celebration." The result is a song that captures a moment of pure rapture, transmuting a golden moment in 2021 - a stop on a road trip at a heavenly beach - into dance floor euphoria."

Nelson goes on to share, "I've always felt like the songs that people can cry to are important but I think being able to celebrate and move is equally important and that's kind of where I'm at right now. I wanna make music that makes people feel uplifted."

Boasting over 200 million streams, Cub Sport's music, which is self-produced and blends pop classicism with experimental and electronic elements, has been praised by the likes of The Guardian, BBC Radio 1, Rolling Stone, Billboard, i-D, Vice, Gay Times, The FADER and countless others. With an ARIA #2 album to their name (2020's Like Nirvana, #1 Vinyl Sales chart, #1 Australian Albums chart), Cub Sport have achieved some of the highest possible honors in Australian music, performing at the 2020 AFL Grand Final and placing in triple j's Hottest 100 five times.

There are few trajectories in Australian music more remarkable than that of Cub Sport. Since they emerged as a promising young indie band in the early-2010s, the Meanjin (Brisbane) four-piece, comprised of Tim Nelson, Sam Netterfield, Zoe Davis and Dan Puusaari, have become known for their powerful, must-see live show and their ardent fanbase, as well as ARIA Platinum- and Gold-certified singles like "Come On Mess Me Up", "Hawaiian Party" and "Sometimes".

Prolific and profoundly influential, Cub Sport are one of Australia's most significant pop exports, and arguably the most successful independent (self-managed and self-released) band in the country. Today, Cub Sport release their first single "Always Got the Love" of the year, setting the stage for their next era which aims to provide more hope and joy at a time when it's sorely needed.

Watch the new music video here: