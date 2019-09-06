Crystal Gayle Releases First New Album In 16 Years Today

Grammy®, AMA, ACM and CMA award winning country music singer and Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle released her first new album in nearly 16 years today; You Don't Know Me which includes the first ever recording with her sister, the legendary Loretta Lynn. Available everywhere, the new album is released by Southpaw Musical Productions, and distributed by BFD in partnership with The Orchard.



Co-produced, recorded and mixed by Crystal's son Christos Gatzimos, You Don't Know Me has already received critical acclaim. Billboard Magazine premiered "Put It Off Until Tomorrow," the song which finally brings Crystal together with sisters Peggy Sue Wright, and country music icon Loretta Lynn, on a highly anticipated, first-ever recorded trio of them singing together.



"Loretta and Peggy made this album very special by singing "Put It Off Until Tomorrow" with me. It is a song that we have performed together throughout the years. This is the one and only trio performance on record. We've done the Boston Pops together. We performed together in Lake Tahoe and Reno and a few things like that. But we've never actually made a record together. Peggy Sue still comes out on the road with me, singing backup harmonies. I recorded the track, then Patsy, Loretta's daughter, asked her to sing on my album. Loretta is such an incredible singer. She got through the song right away and then went, "What's next?" We should have recorded the whole album together!"



TV & Radio Appearances:

Gayle recently made appearances on Larry's Country Diner on RFD TV (watch at RFD TV Country Club), TBN's Huckabee (8/31 and 9/1), with upcoming appearances on Honky Tonkin' with Tracy Lawrence (airing 9/6-9/8), Big N*E*R*D & Bubba (airing 9/12), Country Gold With Terry Clark (airing 9/14 & 9/15), a SiriusXM Prime Country special with host Storme Warren (airing 9/20 at 12p ET) and more!



You Don't Know Me Spotify Playlist Inclusions:

NPR's New Music Friday added "Ribbon Of Darkness" to their Spotify playlist for Sept. 6.

"You Don't Know Me" on 'New Traditions: Country Heroes'

"I Cried the Blue (Right Out of My Eyes)" on 'New Music Nashville'

You Don't Know Me Track Listing:

1. Ribbon Of Darkness (Gordon Lightfoot)

2. You Win Again (Hank Williams)

3. Please Help Me I'm Falling (Don Robertson, Hal Blair)

4. Am I That Easy To Forget (Carl Belew, W.S. Stevenson, Shelby Singleton)

5. Hello Walls (Willie Nelson)

6. You Never Were Mine (Jay Lee Webb)

7. Just One More (George Jones)

8. There Goes My Everything (Dallas Frazier)

9. That's The Way Love Goes (Lefty Frizzell, Sanger N*E*R*D Shafer)

10. Cryin' Time (Buck Owens)

11. I've Seen That Look On Me A Thousand Times (Harlan Howard, Shirl Milete)

12. Walkin' After Midnight (Alan Block, Donn Hecht)

13. You Don't Know Me (Eddie Arnold, Cindy Walker)

14. Put It Off Until Tomorrow featuring Loretta Lynn and Peggy Sue (Dolly Parton, Bill Owens)

BONUS TRACK: I Cried The Blue (Right Out of My Eyes)





