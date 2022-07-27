Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cryalot (Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Bonito) Shares New Single 'Touch The Sun'

Cryalot's new EP will be out August 26.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Cryalot - the new project from Sarah Bonito of London-trio Kero Kero Bonito - today releases new single "Touch The Sun."

"Touch The Sun" is taken from Cryalot's debut Icarus EP out August 26 via AWAL and grounded in the Greek mythology of Icarus, son of the master craftsman Daedalus.

The second single from the enigmatic Sarah Bonito's new project, "Touch The Sun" is a colorful, ethereal track pinned down by absorbing hyper-pop electronics and delicate vocals.

Once again produced by Jennifer Walton, the track crystallizes the intense dichotomy that exists within the Cryalot universe with the trippy self-directed accompanying visuals providing further stark contrast to striking debut single 'Hell Is Here'.

"Touch The Sun is about the feeling of being invincible and the unshakable belief that you can overcome any difficulties," shares Sarah on the track's, "It depicts the beginning of the Icarus story; celebrating the courage when he decides to take flight, the excitement of breaking free and knowing that leap of faith is worth all the risks."

To celebrate the release of the Icarus EP, Cryalot will be playing their debut headline show at London's Electrowerkz on September 15. Having teased fans with eclectic DJ sets under the Cryalot name, this show represents the first opportunity for fans to experience Cryalot's wild full live spectacle. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

The Icarus EP seeks to establish a new angle of Sarah's emotional landscape. After rising to fame for the signature colourful art-pop Kero Kero Bonito became synonymous with, her new output stands in stark contrast. This introduction to the visceral world of Cryalot sets the groundwork for a darker universe than seen before.

Having learnt the tale of Icarus at school, Sarah became fascinated by the alternative interpretation which celebrated Icarus' courage rather than the usual cautionary tale of man overreaching his limits. The Icarus EP leans into this mentality while channelling the darker aesthetics of noise music and metal being fused with experimental pop. Playing with sonic extremes, the EP oscillates between the black metal inspired electronics of tracks like "Hell Is Her" and the sheer pop intensity of "Hurt Me."

Watch the new music video here:



