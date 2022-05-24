Crush Club & Amazonian Rockstar Team Up For 'Bohanna'

Queer joy and summer vibes abound on disco-house duo Crush Club's new single "Bohanna", with long-term collaborator and non-binary vocalist Amazonian Rockstar. Bells and rhythmic percussion introduce a track imbued with the joy of a hot summer's day and the unbridled joy that can only come from spending a long day in the sun with friends.

As mirrored in the single artwork's psychedelic tie-dye effect, "Bohanna" draws on tropical rhythms and the kaleidoscopic implications of city-based parties."Bohanna, music for dancing" Amazonian Rockstar sings in the song's refrain, their soaring vocals contributing to the Carnivalesque overtones that emanate from the song.

"Bohanna" is the first in a slew of new singles for Crush Club, the NYC duo comprised of vocalist TC Milan and producer/multi-instrumentalist Le Chev. Ever engaged in the collaboration, Crush Club have also achieved recognition for songs they have released alone: "Trust" and "We Dance" are both club mainstays.

Artist features are not the only form of collaboration for Crush Club either: the pair have recently released a series of remixes, including for Sigrid single "Burning Bridges" and Sofi Tukker mega-hit "Original Sin".

With "Bohanna" they restate their claim as bona fide songwriters in their own right, and a flame to promising and established artists wanting to feature on their tracks.

Talking about the new single, Crush Club offered the following:

""Bohanna" is our latest collaboration with our favorite singer Amazonian Rockstar. With this Latin-House banger we imagine the Goddess of Dance, Bohanna guiding us through these complicated times. She reminds us to love, dance, and make music forever."

Listen to the new single here: