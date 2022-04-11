Crown Lands to Kick Off Canadian Music Week

Four decades of musical discovery led to this exciting moment - Canadian Music Week's 40th Anniversary Kick Off Party, featuring the Indigenous-inspired sensation Crown Lands.

Following their sold out show at The Axis Club last fall, Crown Lands will perform at The Phoenix Concert Theatre on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. This is CMW's chance to celebrate its own past and the lift-off of a band that represents the future. Tickets on sale Tuesday, April 12 at 10amET on Ticket Web.

Crown Lands - featuring guitarist, bassist and keyboardist Kevin Comeau and Two-Spirit Mik'maq vocalist/drummer Cody Bowles - were named the Breakthrough Group of the Year at the 2021 Junos. And they've spent the past year confirming that status.

"Crown Lands means stolen land, and we are reclaiming it," says Bowles, of the band's trajectory and message. Their powerful, progressive sound, wrapped around lyrics of Indigenous resistance, has attracted worldwide attention. On the heels of their acclaimed White Buffalo EP and single, Crown Lands will join Grammy winners Greta Van Fleet on their Dreams in Gold arena tour.

Crown Lands will be joined at the CMW Kick Off party by special guests BRKN LOVE & Sam Coffey and The Iron Lungs.

"At CMW, over the course of 40 years, we've been in a privileged position to witness the evolution of Canadian talent and of the continuous growth of social awareness in our music," says Canadian Music Week President Neill Dixon.

"Crown Lands music is both powerful and necessary, even as it entertains fans. It sets a standard for a generation that demands the truth about our hidden history.

"On June 7, we will celebrate the longtime role we've played in showcasing Canada's best, while being mindful of our continued responsibility to a better tomorrow, musically and socially."

Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. Combining multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows and the nation's largest new music festival. All conference functions take place at the InterContinental Toronto Centre at 225 Front Street West in Toronto.