Crooner Les Lankhorst Releases Holiday-Themed Album 'Tis The Season'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning crooner Les Lankhorst has returned to the studio and released his first studio album in 7 years. This holiday-themed collection features the talents of not only Lankhorst, but many of his talented family members. Lankhorst has come home to perform his Christmas show for years and it always incorporated his talented family members. Lankhorst says it was "finally time to put it all on tape."

The new album is titled "This the Season" and features a duet of "A Marshmallow World" with brother Alex, a swinging "Winter Wonderland" with niece Shelbi, and a ballad performed with sister Christel and nephew Jordan that has been close to the Lankhorst family's hearts for more than 30 years.

"Heirlooms," written by singer Amy Grant in 1983, has been performed by Les and his family members nearly every Christmas at their hometown church in Salina, Kansas.

"Christel arranged the harmonies for a trio when she was just 17, and it was originally her and Alex and me who sang it," Les said. "Then (Alex's) kids began singing it with me. Then we would do it with whoever was home at the time. It was special for us to perform it every year."

Les has recorded several albums throughout his career, including a salute to Frank Sinatra and a previous Christmas album. "Tis' the Season" is his first album release since 2016's "Love & Lullabies," a collection of romantic ballads.

"Tis' the Season" was mixed and engineered by Les's nephew Jordan Everest with assistance from another nephew, Chris Collier. Collier is a Las Vegas-based record producer and audio engineer who has worked with legendary rock bands such as Whitesnake, Korn, and Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars.

Comments