Crenshaw Rapper Nana Announces 'From the District to the World' EP

Today, LA's next great griot Nana announces the release of his upcoming EP From the District to the World out on April 26th. A new single titled "Legend" featuring fellow South-Central native, Garren is out now.

From the District to the World captures Nana's essence which is irremovable from Crenshaw, the LA neighborhood that raised him. While his last project Save Yourself was an introspective glance at Nana's inner world, this release highlights Nana's fine-tuned ability to conjure stories about the city that raised him. The 8-track EP features singles, "Bet It Back," and "Heaven's Sky" feat. Rae Khalil, out earlier this year.

His new single "Legend" fuses glittering production and Nana's timeless flow, culminating in one of the rapper's most dynamic tracks yet. Garren takes on the sound of a full-bodied choir through masterful reverb - amping up the listener for Nana's hard-nosed bars about his rise in the industry. The chorus says it all: "Where we stand, the test of time/If I die, I'm gonna die a legend." By creating a portrait of the place that raised him so impeccably, Nana has carved out a permanent space for himself in the landscape.

"Legend is about establishing a mark and leaving a legacy behind. No matter what field you in," Nana says about the track.

Earlier this year, UPROXX predicted, "Nana got off to a strong start in 2021, and his first single of 2022 shows no signs of rust." With this new project on the horizon, there's much in store for Nana.

Nana is eager to tell his story utilizing his weaponry of immaculate flows and quick-witted bars. He erupted on the scene with his debut project Save Yourself in 2020 to high praise from critics and backing from his hometown audience. After continuing to garner nationwide support, he went on to further the project's story with the release of Save Yourself Sessions, a live performance masterpiece coupled with interviews from collaborators on the project. Nana's intention at the time was to give his listeners hope for a brighter future.

The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Nana veers between hip-hop and R&B as he threads together raw and real stories from life in Crenshaw. He doesn't hold back and speaks the truth, asserting himself as a vibrant burgeoning voice for Los Angeles and the entire culture at large.

Listen to the new single here: