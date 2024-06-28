Crash Adams Releases New Summer Anthem 'Hotel Party'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to turn up the heat this summer with Crash Adams’ electrifying new single “Hotel Party.” Packed with infectious beats and irresistible hooks, this high-energy pop anthem promises to kick your summer party playlist into overdrive.

Of the new single, Crash Adams says “We made this song with the McDonough brothers, along with Ryan Daly. As soon as you hear the opening lick, you know that you’re in for an amazing time - crowd surfing, beach balls, people just letting loose! ‘Hotel Party’ is about the ultimate party experience; the neighbors are either going to call the cops or join the party!”

Crash Adams, consisting of Rafaele Massarelli and Vince Sasso, are childhood friends who grew up in Toronto and now make cinematic, larger-than-life songs that relay a potent, affective mix of adrenaline, nostalgia, and hard-earned gratitude. The duo have an impressive knack for storytelling, citing art-pop acts like The 1975 and country music acts like Dan + Shay as their inspiration for writing tracks that tug at listeners’ heart strings and remind them how beautiful daily experiences can be, given the right framing.

In March, the duo released their debut EP Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 1 via Warner Records / WMG Canada. The pop hitmakers have captivated fans around the globe while being named one of the top artists on TikTok Canada in 2023 and recently surpassing 10 million YouTube subscribers. They've collaborated with award-winning songwriters and producers such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson) and The Futuristics (Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly). Always putting the music first, they earned a Juno Nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year, making it clear that Crashing Into Your Living Room Vol. 1 is only the beginning for this unstoppable duo.

Photo Credit: Sad Swim

