Crash Adams Pair With SHAUN on 'Give Me a Kiss' Remix

Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams have teamed with South Korean sensation SHAUN on a remix of their breakthrough hit single "Give Me A Kiss." SHAUN is currently on a North American tour and was joined on stage by Crash Adams at his Los Angeles show to debut the track. The track was released via Warner Records/Warner Music Group Canada.

Known on social media for their musical skits and their iconic red couch, Crash Adams has rocketed to success, quickly gathering over nine million new followers in a span of just six months across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Spotify. Recently, Crash Adams has been highlighted by ET Canada, Elle Canada, and People as "One to Watch" for 2023.

Crash Adams is currently working new music with award winning producers and songwriters such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Captain Cuts (Bebe Rexha, Halsey, The Chainsmokers) and Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson).

For all the latest on Crash Adams follow the band on their socials.

ABOUT CRASH ADAMS

Crash Adams' pop songs carry the same kind of mood-boosting power as a hit of pure dopamine. After years of developing their magnetic personalities on social media, the Toronto-bred duo brought their energy to the world with the video for their nostalgic breakthrough single "Give Me a Kiss."

The duo has organically built an online fan base and found their niche with videos highlighting their positive attitude, dapper outfits, and iconic red couch from Crash's grandmother's house. From the memorable, melodic "Caroline" to the romantic bop "Destination," For the duo, the success has been a sign that they're on the right track-that everything they dreamed of is within reach. Not that they ever had any doubts.

ABOUT SHAUN

Streaming over 5 billion streams worldwide, SHAUN is the biggest DJ, producer, singer-songwriter in Asia and Korea. The multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter who sings, DJs, and plays a keyboard, guitar, and drum was TOP10 most streamed K-Pop track/artist on Spotify in 2019, 2020 with 3.1M monthly listeners.

His biggest single 'Way Back Home' (along with an international version with Conor Maynard and Sam Feldt) is streaming over 3.5 billion worldwide, and charted number 1 in many countries Asia such as Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, Singapore, and more. SHAUN has also collaborated with international artist like Ed Sheeran (Bad Habits [Remix), KSHMR (My Bad), Julie Bergan, Jeff Satur, and was shouted out by international celebrities like Sam Smith and Naomi Osaka.

Photo Credit Pat Pixels