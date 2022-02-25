Craig Campbell Releases 'by God' Single

Craig Campbell's much anticipated new single, "by God," is available today on his Grindstone Records label. Written with longtime collaborators Thomas Archer and Jordan Walker, Craig turned to TikTok to gauge interest from his fans about releasing the new song.

He recently announced his 11-city "Craig Campbell Tour, by God," which kicks off March 4 in Franklin, OH. The first leg wraps in Indianapolis April 9, and special guest Styles Haury will join Craig on the first four dates.

In a world fueled by the smoke and mirror act of overnight success, Campbell has long been admired for his patience and persistence on the road less travelled. A consistent balancing act of traditional values and modern industry trends, Campbell is also considered by many to be one of the most talented yet under the radar stars, across all genres.

The magic of the keys brought him his hunger for music as a child. The good ole' down home boy grew up playing his mother's piano and singing in church. After graduating high school, he took a job as a corrections officer in his hometown of Lyons, Georgia. But music never left his side. Taking a cue from the sounds of classic country and idols like Travis Tritt and Randy Travis, Campbell started a band and played local and national bar gigs. When the guitar player quit, Campbell took that as a sign to chase his dreams all the way to Nashville, Tennessee.

Starting in 2002, the young hopeful spent the next several years paying his dues as a demo singer by day and Lower Broadway gigger by night. He connected with fellow South Georgia native Luke Bryan and started touring as his keyboard player. A year and a half long keyboard stint with Tracy Byrd soon followed, and he took over as bandleader down at The Stage on Tuesday nights on his non-touring days. His smooth chops and hot blooded stage presence soon caught the eye of industry execs and in 2009, Campbell signed his first record deal.

His debut single, "Family Man," hit the Billboard top 15 in 2011. "Outta My Head" also cracked the top 15, catchy tune "Fish" garnered more than 10 million demand streams. His 2014 breakout hit "Keep Them Kisses Comin'" was on its way up the charts when Campbell got the unexpected news that his label had closed. He and his devoted team continued to press radio stations around the country, so much so that the single ended an impressive run well inside the Top 10, which is unheard of for a song with no financial backing.

He signed with Red Bow Records, a division of the Broken Bow umbrella, and "Tomorrow Tonight" made it into the top 40, followed by perhaps his most poignant and well-known work to date, "Outskirts of Heaven." "Outskirts" showcased Campbell's vulnerability and deep rooted faith and was praised by Rolling Stone and Taste of Country, among others.

The impact of "Outskirts" prompted media appearances and memorable performances at nationally televised NFL games, the TODAY show, CMA Fest, and the Grand Ole Opry, the latter of which he has made over 50 appearances to date. And in a full circle moment, the down home Georgia boy reunited with buddy Luke Bryan on his highly successful 2017 Huntin', Fishin', and Lovin' Every Day Tour.

In the summer of 2018, Campbell released his first new music in five years with his "See You Try" EP on Broken Bow. The title track became an instant crowd pleaser with its confident, flirty lyrics and boot stompin' melody. The EP also found a home for both an electric and acoustic version of "Outskirts of Heaven." By August of 2018, Campbell and Broken Bow had mutually parted ways. After a two-year break, he came back last year with the highly anticipated single, "It's About Time."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

3/4 - Franklin, OH - - JD Legends*

3/5 - Rootstown, OH - Dusty Armadillo*

3/10 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grill*

3/11 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar & Grill*

3/12 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

3/19 - Carrollton, IL - Walnut Hall Estate**

3/25 - Apalachicola, FL - High Five Dive Bar**

3/27 - Groveland City, FL - Amphitheater**

3/31 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

4/1 - Bowling Green, KY Capitol Arts Center

4/9 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

*with Styles Haury

**acoustic