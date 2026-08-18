 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Cover Zero to Release THE INNOCENT ONE, Inspired by Hitchcock's THE 39 STEPS

Bandleader Tyler Goldstein cites influences from The Beatles, AC/DC and Black Sabbath on the new track.

By:
Cover Zero to Release THE INNOCENT ONE, Inspired by Hitchcock's THE 39 STEPS

DC band Cover Zero is set to release a new single, 'The Innocent One,' on September 18. The fuzzed-out stoner rock track channels Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps into an alt-rock anthem, wrapping the classic 'innocent man on the run' narrative in thick riffs and cinematic undertones.

Formed in Washington, DC, Cover Zero is built around bandleader Tyler Goldstein's songwriting, drawing on influences from The Beatles, AC/DC, Queens of the Stone Age, and Black Sabbath. 'The Innocent One' was co-produced and mixed by Ben Green (Bartees Strange, Fairweathers) and mastered by Eric Lagg (The Kid Laroi, Diplo, Lil Nas X).

Recent Articles
GARDEN THEATRE ON PLANT Season Adds Sponsors After Sellout Debut
8/5/2026
Shania Twain Releases New Single 'Little Miss Twain' Reflecting on Her Origins
Shania Twain Releases New Single 'Little Miss Twain' Reflecting on Her Origins
7/24/2026
French Canadian Trio Dionée to Release Avant-Garde Album MILLE-FEUILLES
French Canadian Trio Dionée to Release Avant-Garde Album MILLE-FEUILLES
8/12/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts