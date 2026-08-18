Cover Zero to Release THE INNOCENT ONE, Inspired by Hitchcock's THE 39 STEPS

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DC band Cover Zero is set to release a new single, 'The Innocent One,' on September 18. The fuzzed-out stoner rock track channels Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps into an alt-rock anthem, wrapping the classic 'innocent man on the run' narrative in thick riffs and cinematic undertones.

Formed in Washington, DC, Cover Zero is built around bandleader Tyler Goldstein's songwriting, drawing on influences from The Beatles, AC/DC, Queens of the Stone Age, and Black Sabbath. 'The Innocent One' was co-produced and mixed by Ben Green (Bartees Strange, Fairweathers) and mastered by Eric Lagg (The Kid Laroi, Diplo, Lil Nas X).

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