Country Singer Corinne Cook Reissues Playful 2005 Album Release “I'm Not Shy”

Country singer, Corinne Cook, revisits her album "I'm Not Shy", her first album released in 2005. The album was a combination of tracks from several different recording sessions in Nashville over a two year period. Primarily produced by Country Radio Guru Bill Wence, the album features tracks also produced by Leon Womack.

Corinne was in technical school for her job as a medical lab technician when the Gulf War began. After technical school, she was stationed at Travis AFB during the time of the Gulf War. She returned home to Tracy after her military service, and a few years later, she won a singing competition at a bar in Riverbank, CA. The prize was supposed to be a pro recording contract, but instead the host of the contest, Leon Womack, became her manager. He funded a trip to Nashville to record songs that ultimately led to her first album I'm Not Shy.

"After revising material from a set of recordings produced by Leon Womack with improved vocal performances, we gathered together this collection. For a young and somewhat naive young singer this was a lifetime opportunity and a self-fulfilling dream. I've come a long way since those early days but have never forgotten the impact the experience made in my life."

While still engaging in a whirlwind balancing act both personally and professionally, Corinne Cook has enjoyed a handful of accolades for her previous albums. "I Don't" from her 2015 release Dressed Up For Goodbye won a Nashville Industry Music Award (NIMA) for Song of the Year in 2016. Her debut album I'm Not Shy included two tracks that reached the Top 5 on the Inside Country chart; #1 hit "Uninvited Guest" and the title track, which reached #4. Cook's last project, Yes I Can, marked an important breakthrough for Cook as a songwriter of great storytelling skill and depth. Fully committing to the dreams that are now coming to fruition, the Nashville-based singer is currently working on new music for a 2023 album release and continues to focus on developing her career as a singer and songwriter.

"I'm Not Shy" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and more at https://ffm.to/corinnecook_imnotshy