Country Music Singer Shea Fisher to Release New Single 'Take Me Back to Texas'

Australian-born, Texas-raised singer-songwriter Shea Fisher, known for her Top 20 CMT music video for "Don't Chase Me," is set to release her new single, "TAKE ME BACK TO TEXAS," on February 28. The song, which will be available alongside an official music video, marks her return to the country music scene after a few years focusing on family, business, and personal growth.

Co-written with Grammy Award winning Jessie Jo Dillion and Karyn Rochelle (Garth Brooks' longtime harmony singer), "TAKE ME BACK TO TEXAS" blends heartfelt nostalgia with a longing for the simplicity and beauty of the Lone Star State. The song paints a vivid picture of a life torn between chasing bigger dreams and the deep connection to home and the family life Fisher now cherishes with her husband, World Champion Tie Down Roper Tyson Durfey, and three children.

For Fisher, this new chapter is not just about a comeback-it's a testament to the power of resilience, motherhood, and chasing your dreams at any age.

"A year ago, I might've thought it was crazy to go on this whirlwind ride again, but now I see that if you have a passion, it doesn't matter how old you are-you just have to make it happen," says Fisher. I'm excited for what lies ahead!"

The release of "TAKE ME BACK TO TEXAS" marks the beginning of a busy 2025 for Fisher. She has two more singles co-written with Billboard Award-winning artist Walker Hayes and songwriter Jaron Boyer that will release later this year.

Fisher's story of perseverance and reinvention is an inspiration to women everywhere, proving that it's never too late to pursue your passion. With a growing fanbase and a sound that is more authentic than ever, she is ready to show the world that her best chapters are just beginning.

For more information on Shea Fisher and her upcoming music releases, visit www.sheafisher.com.

About Shea Fisher

Shea Fisher is an Australian-born, Texas-based singer-songwriter whose music is deeply rooted in her upbringing as the daughter of rodeo champions. After achieving chart-topping success in Australia (Aria Country Charts) with six #1 hits with songs like "Just the Excuse" and "Everyday Girl," Shea transitioned to the U.S., where she earned additional success with her songs "Suitcase" and "Don't Chase Me," and a Top 20 placement on CMT with her music video for "Don't Chase Me." Embracing her Texas home, Shea built a life as a mother, wife to World Champion Tie Down Roper Tyson Durfey, and entrepreneur with successful ventures such as the children's clothing line Shea Baby and Shea Michelle Buckles.

