Country Music Hall of Fame Member Jerry Bradley Passes Away At 83

Jerry Bradley, the music executive whose presence was felt on Music Row for decades, passed away today, July 17. He was 83 years old.

Bradley’s storied career showcased his commitment to continuously push Country Music to the forefront of the industry. He played a role in a variety of facets in the Country landscape, including producing records for artists like Eddy Arnold to Dottie West as well as being named president of RCA Records from 1973 to 1982, where he signed Ronnie Milsap and Alabama.

Bradley was also a longtime member of the CMA Board of Directors, playing a crucial role in creating CMA’s Fan Fair experience. He served as CMA Board President in 1975 and was named the head of the newly formed Opryland Music Group when the Gaylord company bought Acuff-Rose Publishing in 1985. Bradley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the Non-Performer category in 2019.

"Today we lost a Country Music Hall of Famer and business icon who was instrumental in the careers of dozens of artists. Jerry loved Country Music just as much as he lived it. His reputation preceded him and personally, I remember several times in my career being nervous to get Jerry’s blessing on a project or program.

However, I quickly realized his bark was not as bad as I’d imagined. Jerry’s deep passion for our business will be greatly missed. My deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.” – Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO

Photo Credit: Donn Jones/CMA