Country Artist and Comedian Nick Leidl Releases 'Friend Zone'

With a unique story, rising country artist and comedian Nick Leidl releases his debut single titled Friend Zone.

The song was produced by Cooper Walker, who also co-wrote the track with Leidl. The song is a relatable song about what it's like to be stuck in the friend zone with someone you really have feelings for.

"Covid shut down the life and grind I had as a comedian in LA and allowed me the time to explore another

creative talent that I always felt I had - singing/songwriting," explains Leidl. "The majority of the songs are

a heartfelt, yet humorous, look at trying to figure out the second half of my life."

In early 2020, after being "discovered" on Instagram, Nick packed his puppy and bags across the country to LA where he shot his first ever comedy special produced by Hollywood legend, Barry Katz.

A lifelong entrepreneur Nick started his first business at 14 when he would DJ parties in Northern New Jersey. The business blew up and He was voted New Jersey Collegiate Entrepreneur of the Year his senior year of college and National Collegiate Entrepreneur of the Year - Runner Up. He also owned a strip club for 10 years as well as owning a Catering Hall that flopped during the recession.

You can learn more about Nick Leidl by visiting his website www.nickleidl.com and find him on social media.