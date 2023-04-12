Country Artist Reed Foley Releases New Single 'Ain't The First Time'

Rising country artist Reed Foley's new single "Ain't The First Time'" is now available on all streaming and download services. You can listen to the single here. You can watch the official "Ain't The First Time" studio video here.

Rising country artist Reed Foley's 2022 hit "Beer Needs Drinkin'" has made an impressive impact on radio, and streaming, and hit the 40s on MusicRow's CountryBreakout Radio Chart and is still climbing. While the previous track is a lighthearted ode to cracking open a can after a long day of work, "Ain't The First Time" illustrates the breakdown of a relationship and the subsequent fallout.

The emotional side of Reed Foley is one that country and cross-genre fans will instantly connect with. With spot-on production by The Hit Lab, Foley's homegrown vocals take the forefront as he laments the true end of all endings. With his currently amassed half a million streams across all platforms, Foley is poised to take 2023 by storm.

"We all know the couple that's always breaking up and getting back together more times than we can count. This song tells the story of the moment when that rollercoaster ride finally ends. With my last release 'Beer Needs Drinkin' currently climbing the MusicRow charts and hitting national radio, I've generated over half a million streams and found my fanbase. The song has become a must-play at tailgates, parties, and barbecues, and the response has been amazing. We're going all out with 'Ain't The First Time' because this song is a huge turning point for my career and a powerful modern country track that will connect with so many people." -Reed Foley

From the mountains of Sparta, North Carolina to the stages of Nashville, Tennessee, singer-songwriter Reed Foley is making a name for himself in the world of country music. His southern accent and raw vocals demonstrate a solid authenticity from the first note. Starting with neighborhood performances at the young age of 15, his talents have taken him from small-town bars to some of NASCAR's biggest stages and everything in between.

In March of 2017, Reed released his first single, "Who's Turning You On" and celebrated that same day by opening for Tyler Farr and Jason Aldean at Runaway Country Music Festival. Following the release of his single, he was soon after invited to open for William Michael Morgan. When not performing, the artist can be found in Nashville writing with some of the industry's best like Clay Mills, Terry McBride, and Brett Sheroky.

Reed's music draws influences from some of country music's brightest stars including Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Lee Brice, and others. When not in Music City, Reed has been playing over 150 gigs a year and has become one of the most popular entertainers in his home state of Florida. He's recently been a featured artist at several national association conventions and is the "go-to" artist for several local and regional charities. Passionate about giving back, Reed runs an annual Toys for Tots campaign that has raised over $20,000.