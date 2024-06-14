Country Artist Madison Olivia Releases Single 'Know Your Name'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising Country artist Madison Olivia has released a new single, “Know Your Name."

Madison capped off her 2023 with a notable performance on Parmalee's End of Year Tour and quickly followed up with the empowering anthem, "USER," featured with The Academy of Country Music celebrating independent women. She will open for Julia Cole, Dylan Scott and others through the summer. Now, Madison returns with another passionate track, asserting her determination to define her own identity.

"Know Your Name" opens with a soft acoustic guitar melody that gently ushers in Madison's evocative lyrics: "When you graduate / We all go to state / At least that’s how it is around here." Her expertly crafted lyrics vividly depict the constraints of small-town life, where following the traditional path seems inevitable. Despite being advised that music wouldn’t be a viable career and urged to settle down, Madison defiantly responds, "Settling’s half of settling down." She exemplifies resilience, refusing to succumb to societal pressure and striving for her dreams.

The instrumentals build in intensity throughout the song, culminating in a powerful crescendo as Madison passionately declares, "I’m gonna put on a show." The track's evolving tension and dynamic soundscape underscore her unwavering resolve.

Madison Olivia beautifully reminds us of life's unpredictability and the importance of embracing the unexpected. Her message is clear: never let anyone dictate who you are or what you should do. This timeless sentiment resonates deeply, encouraging listeners to pursue their true selves.

The Flint, Michigan native has made her mark in country music and is not slowing down as she transitions this year to full time residence in Nashville, TN.

To keep up with Madison on social media and find more information about her shows and tour dates, click here.

Madison Olivia, a talented Nashville recording artist originally from Michigan, has been making significant waves in the country music scene. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of genres including country, pop, rock, and R&B/soul, Madison has carved out a unique niche for herself, captivating audiences both in her hometown region and in the heart of Nashville. Influenced by iconic artists such as Shania Twain, H.E.R., Sugarland, Carrie Underwood, and Adele, Madison brings a fresh and dynamic style to her music.

Reflecting on her success, Madison expressed gratitude for the rewarding journey she's had, stating, "It’s been a crazy rewarding year for me, and I'm so excited for what is in store in 2024." Her latest single, "User," not only showcases her dynamic style and powerful and engaging vocals but she unapologetically encourages us all to stand up for ourselves.

As she gears up for what promises to be an exciting summer in 2024, Madison has a lineup of tour dates including festivals, headlining shows and opening for Dylan Scott, Julia Cole and more!

Photo credit: Kerrigan Barry

