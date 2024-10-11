Country Artist Daniel Jeffers Drops New Single 'Beer Drinkin' Crowd'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging country music traditionalist Daniel Jeffers released his latest single, "Beer Drinkin' Crowd," now available on all major platforms. Written by Jeffers alongside Ben Chase and produced by Jake Parshall, the single is an upbeat country classic that'll be sure to grab the attention of "beer drinkin' crowds" everywhere.

STREAM "BEER DRINKIN' CROWD" HERE

"Ben (Chase) and I really wanted to capture an up-beat, anthemic style, drinking song that artists like Toby Keith and Luke Combs have delivered; staple tracks that country fans can always come back to and have fun with. As soon as Ben played the intro guitar riff, the lyrics came naturally and we had a lot of fun piecing it together. While we hope it connects with listeners, I'm just excited to finally put this one out and get to perform it for a true beer drinkin' crowds!" shares Jeffers.

Daniel Jeffers is quickly rising in the country music scene, gaining recognition for his authentic storytelling and strong ties to traditional country roots. With previous releases including "Roll One With Willie," capturing widespread attention, his latest track, is sure to become a standout hit.

Recently, Jeffers has seen viral success on TikTok with his "Country Singer Tries R&B" cover series, which has earned him over 150k followers. His rendition of Jagged Edge "Let's Get Married" even caught the attention of the group, who shared it on their Instagram. Performing regularly around the Greater Charlotte area, Jeffers has built a loyal local following with his powerful, yet intimate live shows. He's also opened for prominent artists like Mark Chesnutt, Joe Nichols, Bryan Martin, and Priscilla Block, demonstrating his broad appeal beyond traditional country audiences.

For more information on Daniel Jeffers, visit him on Instagram and TikTok.

