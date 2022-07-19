Corinne Cook Reissues Past Single 'I Hate It When That Happens'

Country singer Corinne Cook's latest blast from the past song from her album "I'm Not Shy" gives a little tongue in cheek look at Murphy's Law in life - If anything can go wrong, it will. The single was included in a combination of tracks from several different recording sessions in Nashville over a two year period. Primarily produced by Country Radio Guru Bill Wence and Joe Funderburk, the album features tracks also produced by Leon Womack.

"'I Hate It When That Happens' was one of my very first Nashville recordings, so it brings back a lot of memories," says Cook. "It was my first trip to Nashville, recording in a real studio - which was a dream come true for me. This song is fun and funky, which is what I fell in love with... not to mention how ironically true it is! I've recorded many songs since, but this one holds a special place in my heart. I hope it makes you smile."

While still engaging in a whirlwind balancing act both personally and professionally, Corinne Cook has enjoyed a handful of accolades for her previous albums. "I Don't" from her 2015 release Dressed Up For Goodbye won a Nashville Industry Music Award (NIMA) for Song of the Year in 2016.

Her debut album I'm Not Shy included two tracks that reached the Top 5 on the Inside Country chart; #1 hit "Uninvited Guest" and the title track, which reached #4. Cook's last project, Yes I Can, marked an important breakthrough for Cook as a songwriter of great storytelling skill and depth. Fully committing to the dreams that are now coming to fruition, the Nashville-based singer is currently working on new music for a 2023 album release and continues to focus on developing her career as a singer and songwriter.

