Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Corinne Cook Reissues Past Single 'I Hate It When That Happens'

Corinne Cook Reissues Past Single 'I Hate It When That Happens'

The Nashville singer showcases this light-hearted track from the reissued 2005 “I’m Not Shy” album.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Country singer Corinne Cook's latest blast from the past song from her album "I'm Not Shy" gives a little tongue in cheek look at Murphy's Law in life - If anything can go wrong, it will. The single was included in a combination of tracks from several different recording sessions in Nashville over a two year period. Primarily produced by Country Radio Guru Bill Wence and Joe Funderburk, the album features tracks also produced by Leon Womack.

"'I Hate It When That Happens' was one of my very first Nashville recordings, so it brings back a lot of memories," says Cook. "It was my first trip to Nashville, recording in a real studio - which was a dream come true for me. This song is fun and funky, which is what I fell in love with... not to mention how ironically true it is! I've recorded many songs since, but this one holds a special place in my heart. I hope it makes you smile."

While still engaging in a whirlwind balancing act both personally and professionally, Corinne Cook has enjoyed a handful of accolades for her previous albums. "I Don't" from her 2015 release Dressed Up For Goodbye won a Nashville Industry Music Award (NIMA) for Song of the Year in 2016.

Her debut album I'm Not Shy included two tracks that reached the Top 5 on the Inside Country chart; #1 hit "Uninvited Guest" and the title track, which reached #4. Cook's last project, Yes I Can, marked an important breakthrough for Cook as a songwriter of great storytelling skill and depth. Fully committing to the dreams that are now coming to fruition, the Nashville-based singer is currently working on new music for a 2023 album release and continues to focus on developing her career as a singer and songwriter.

Watch the new lyric video here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Hugh Jackman to Lead Animated Hulu Series KOALA MAN
July 19, 2022

Hugh Jackman will lead the voice cast of Hulu's new animated comedy series, Koala Man, the new series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Michael Cusack. He will play the role of Big Greg, who is known as the most well-liked man in the town of Dapto and the head of the town council.
Goose Announce Fall Tour 2022
July 19, 2022

Currently soaring through a jam-packed summer that began with a pair of sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, and featured an extended sit-in from Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, the band will bring its unique blend of groove-driven improvisational indie rock to iconic theaters and revered festivals through the South and Midwest. 
Samantha Fish Releases Single From First Live Collection
July 19, 2022

Simply titled Live, this album showcases Fish’s dexterous playing as well as her impressive vocals. Longtime fans will recognize the tracks on Live from her superb breakout album, 2019’s Kill Or Be Kind. Just checkout the killer version of “Bulletproof,” which is being released now on all music platforms.
The Dip Confirm Fall Headline Tour
July 19, 2022

The Dip will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at Los Angeles’ The Belasco, Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theater, Louisville’s Headliners Music Hall, among many others. The band will also join Lake Street Dive and The California Honeydrops for select dates this fall.
Disney & Pixar's LIGHTYEAR to Launch on Disney+
July 19, 2022

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as Zurg.