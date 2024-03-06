Coral Moons Sign To Better Company Records; Share 'shrooms' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rochester, NY by way of Boston, MA indie-pop band Coral Moons announce their signing to Better Company Records and are commemorating the announcement with their first new single with the label (and first release of 2024), a track entitled "shrooms."

This new cut captures the sunshine of a weekend in the woods and takes you on a journey through a dream-pop haze. Frontwoman Carly Kraft describes a weekend in the woods with her best friends — a safe and comfortable space to be yourself. She writes "shrooms" to relive her experiences immersed in nature with her favorite people.

The song is peppered with textural elements including a dog's collar jingling and local bird calls to evoke the same experience for the listener. This track was recorded in Seattle with Andy D. Park, and features guitar work by Jessica Dobson of Deep Sea Diver.

"shrooms" is out now via all DSPs. Stay tuned for more from Coral Moons, coming soon.

CORAL MOONS LIVE

3/7-3/9 - New York, NY (New Colossus Fest)

3/24 - Woodstock, NY

4/5 - Rochester, NY

4/6 - Cleveland, OH

4/7 - Detroit, MI

4/8 - Chicago, IL

4/10 - Columbus, OH

4/12 - Nashville, TN

4/13 - Charlotte, NC

4/14 - Pittsburgh, PA

4/27 - Lowell, MA (The Town & The City Fest)

7/27-7/28 - Floyd, VA (FloydFest)